Paula Tesoriero appointed head of new Ministry of Disabled People

For the first time, a New Zealander living with disability has been appointed to lead a government ministry.

Paula Tesoriero. (Source: Getty)

The Public Service Commission has announced Paula Tesoriero will lead Whaikaha - Ministry of Disabled People.

Tesoriero has been serving as the Disability Rights Commissioner since 2017, a role in which she's been widely respected.

The new ministry was launched on July 1, with Geraldine Woods as the acting chief executive.

At the time, the Public Service Commission said there was a delay in appointing the preferred candidate, but said the individual in line for the role was disabled.

Advocates called that decision "momentous" and "unprecedented" and many predicted Tesoriero as the appointee.

In making the announcement on Tuesday, Deputy Public Service Commissioner Ms Helene Quilter QSO said “Ms Tesoriero is well-known and a respected leader in the disability community.

"She is disabled and has a deep knowledge of the challenges and opportunities for the disability community.”

Disability Issues Minister Poto Williams said, “I’m delighted someone of this calibre, who has experience, mana and deep connections to the disability community has been appointed to this important role."

She said Whaikaha was established to give a voice to the disabled community.

She is confident in Tesoriero's ability to lead that mahi, in partnership with the community, Māori and Government.

“There is a lot of work to do, which will take time, and I am looking forward to working with Ms Tesoriero as we progress our vision of a better future for disabled people."

Williams said, "In her previous role, she has demonstrated a unique understanding of the barriers disabled people face and I believe she’ll do a great job putting the plans in place for meaningful disability system transformation and implementing them over time.

”I know Ms Tesoriero embraces Te Tiriti o Waitangi principles and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and understands the Enabling Good Lives Principles and Whānau Ora approach, which are foundational to Whaikaha."

As well as serving as the Disability Rights Commissioner, Tesoriero's has had a long history as a public service leader.

She acted in the role of Chief Human Rights Commissioner from May 2018 to January 2019 and she was the general manager of Higher Courts at the Ministry of Justice from 2010 to 2016.

She also served at Statistics New Zealand for two years, where she was the General Manager, System and Partnership.

Tesoriero is also a Paralympian, winning a gold medal and two bronze medals at the 2008 Summer Paralympic Games in Beijing.

She was Chef de Mission for the New Zealand Paralympic Team for Tokyo 2020.

Quilter said, “Ms Tesoriero is an authentic and experienced leader who is dedicated to improving outcomes for disabled people.

"She is well placed to take up the role."

Tesoriero had been advocating for disabled leadership for the new ministry.

When plans for the new ministry were first announced in October 2021, she told 1News: "This Ministry won’t succeed without disabled peoples’ leadership - and disabled people as employees and decision-makers during the transition and in its on-going development."

On the day of the ministry's launch, two months ago, Tesoriero said she was confident things were off to a great start.

But admitted, "There is a long way to go in NZ to make a difference to the outcomes of the lives of disabled people and particularly tāngata whaikaha Māori."

She's been appointed as chief executive of the Ministry for a five year term beginning on Thursday, September 1.

Disability rights work

Tesoriero's been congratulated for her appointment by Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt.

He said, “While we are very sorry to lose Paula as such an effective and dedicated Commissioner, we know she will continue to contribute to progressing disability rights in her new role."

Tesoriero says it was a difficult decision to step down from her role as Disability Rights Commissioner but is excited for the future.

She said, "I am proud of all that we have achieved over the last five years in working to improve the lives of disabled people.”

Tesoriero says there have been many highlights in her time in the role, including raising the issue of violence and abuse against disabled people across government and producing two Human Rights Commission reports, the urgent inquiry into the impact of the Omicron responses on disabled people, as well as work with the fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) community.

Hunt says Tesoriero has left a strong legacy of understanding of disability rights issues within the Human Rights Commission.

“We are committed to keeping disability rights on the radar across the Commission’s work and have a dedicated team active in monitoring and advocacy.”

He said Tesoriero is not only a national leader in disability rights but also a global leader.

“Paula has influenced progress on disability rights internationally through her role on the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions."