Govt announces move to address nursing workforce shortage

The Government will add a further 830 clinical placements for nursing students, aimed at addressing shortages in the nursing workforce.

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced the move today, saying in this year's July and August intake there would be 130 more spots for nursing students starting their course.

"All of these students are currently on a waiting list and would otherwise have been deferred to 2024," she said.

“In addition to the next semester’s 130 placements, for the 2024 intake Te Whatu Ora is working with nurse education providers to support an additional 700 clinical placements nationwide."

She said it meant from 2024 there would be a "significant increase" in the number of nurses trained domestically – about 10%. It was currently about 7400.

“This initiative responds to the New Zealand Nurses Organisation’s Maranga Mai campaign which calls for more people training to be nurses," Verrall said.

“An increase in 830 clinical placement opportunities means hundreds more home-grown nurses can gain their registration to work in New Zealand.

“Clinical placements are a requirement of the Nursing Council of New Zealand and an integral part of their nursing practice education.

"Boosting our workforce with more nurses in our hospitals, health centres, aged residential care facilities and communities means more care for everyone."

She said since the end of 2021, 1000 more nurses had been recruited and pay for most nurses had increased by 14%.

“More than 8000 nurses registered for the first time in the 2022/23 registration year, a 60% increase from the around 5000 nurses who registered for the first time in the previous year," she said.

“This boost to nurse training places is a significant investment and an important step towards creating more opportunities for New Zealanders to become a nurse."