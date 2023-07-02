Politics
Q and A

Food expert urges caution on loosening GMO laws

1:15pm
Emily King, author of Re-food.

Emily King, author of Re-food. (Source: 1News)

A food systems expert says New Zealand should be cautious when considering whether to loosen its effective ban on genetic modification and gene editing.

Emily King, an environmental lawyer and author of Re-food, told Q+A New Zealand has "actually done great things in our country without GM [genetic modification]".

"I would be very cautious around opening the floodgates again on these sorts of things. There have been 20 years of quite a cautious approach," she said.

In her book, King writes technology and innovation "is creating a new group of foods".

"Some companies are using existing foods and continuing to innovate with them. Others are using genetic engineering and laboratories to make alternatives to address the challenge we face as global citizens to feed the world without the destruction of habitats, biodiversity and land use change affecting communities."

It comes as the National Party proposes overhauling the strict laws governing biotechnology, which have been in place since 2003. Alongside the changes, it wants to introduce a new regulator to oversee GM and GE.

Party leader Christopher Luxon told Q+A in June the changes National is suggesting are "quite conservative" as the new regulator will ensure risks would be "incredibly well-managed".

New Zealand's GM and GE rules were stuck in a "time warp" compared to other countries in the OECD, he added.

Genetic modification was once such a highly charged issue which prompted thousands to protest against the practice in the early 2000s. Twenty years later, advocates and researchers continue to call for more permissive rules in the sector.

National's technology and science spokesperson Judith Collins said loosening the laws is hoped to unlock enormous benefits for "climate change, agricultural production and exports and health science".

Looking at food differently

King's book Re-food advocates for a food systems approach. The approach urges people to consider the full process of getting food from farm to table.

This is important when considering how the world can reduce the emissions that come from food production, King said.

She said while farmers and growers create emissions, manufacturers and consumers do too through food waste.

"[Farmers and growers are] obviously a key focus when people are talking about the food system. What I'm trying to do is get people to understand the full cycle of it."

Q+A is public interest journalism funded by NZ on Air

New ZealandFood and DrinkSciencePolitics

