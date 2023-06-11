NZ's GMO laws to be loosened under National govt - Luxon

National's science spokesperson Judith Collins says the country's restrictive rules on genetic modification and gene editing will be made "fit for purpose" if the party is elected to government.

Party leader Christopher Luxon announced the policy on Q+A with Jack Tame this morning.

Loosening the laws are hoped to unlock enormous benefits for "climate change, agricultural production and exports and health science," Collins said in a statement.

The party specifically pointed to the ability of genetically-modified grasses to help "significantly reduce" New Zealand's agricultural emissions.

"Our restrictive, outdated rules currently mean no GE crops can be grown in New Zealand. GE crops can also be used to resist pests, without the use of pesticides, keeping waterways clean," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“New Zealand can be a world leader in reducing agricultural emissions and benefit from other innovations in health, nutrition and the environment with gene technology rules that are fit-for-purpose.

“Gene technology is being used around the world to treat cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and blood disorders. It is also being used to help combat climate change and protect the natural environment.

Judith Collins took over from Muller as National Party leader. (Source: Getty)

In the past few years, some researchers have called for the country's laws to become more permissive in response to the developments in biotechnology.

Legislation regulating the sector has not been changed for decades.

Collins continued: “It has been used in New Zealand laboratories since the 1970s, but our restrictive rules put in place in 2003, make research outside the lab all but impossible. This means our scientists must head overseas to conduct further research.

National's plans include ending the "effective ban" on gene editing and genetic modification and creating a dedicated biotechnology regulator.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Like Australia, National will introduce a biotechnology regulator to make evidence-based decisions following public feedback," Collins said.

"In New Zealand, human embryonic GE or GM would not be authorised. The regulator’s role will be to protect human health and the natural environment and manage ethical concerns while allowing New Zealanders to access the benefits of advanced biotechnology."

Approvals for trials and use of non-GE/GM technology would also be brought in line with other OECD countries, Collins said.

“New Zealand is at risk of being left behind with Australia and most of the European Union having safely embraced gene technology. A National government will enable New Zealand to responsibly open access to the benefits of gene technology."

The party added that the "huge advances in gene technology" would help "reduce the cost of living, lift incomes, and afford the public services New Zealanders deserve."