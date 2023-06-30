New Zealand
1News

Watch: Seal runs amok after paying surprise visit to Auckland KFC

2:37pm

A seemingly hungry seal paid a surprise visit to an Auckland KFC this morning, halting traffic and leaving people in shock.

It seemed like an ordinary work day for landscaper Jonny Wimpress, until he spotted something unusual at the Papakura KFC carpark around 10am.

"We thought there was a wet dog running past and turned around, it was a fully grown seal," he told 1News.

He described the chaotic scene as police tried to keep it from harming itself.

"It went straight across the road and the police had already turned up trying to corner it in. It ran across the main highway and then into some residential houses. It was just causing chaos in people's gardens. A lot of people came out from their houses to look at it," said Wimpress.

Police monitor seal on the road in Papakura.

Police monitor seal on the road in Papakura. (Source: Jonny Wimpress)

He said the seal looked like might be tired from a long trip inland.

"It looked like it was going for as long as it could and then stopping, catching its breathe, and trying to go again. I don't know where its come from, but its obviously come a long way because it seemed pretty exhausted," said Wimpress.

"I hope for the best that they've been able to secure it, put it back to where it belongs."

Wimpress and his colleagues were at the scene for 30 minutes before they had to get back to work.

Police gave an update on the situation this afternoon.

"Police have been busy sealing off an area in Papakura this morning. It appears a seal is trying out their land flippers," a police spokesperson said.

"We have road police units currently assisting on Coles Crescent to ensure our furry friend is kept safe, as are our motorists. The Department of Conservation (DOC) has been informed of the seal-y behaviour."

Helen Rowlands, Operations Manager for DOC had some insight on where the seal might have emerged from.

"The seal has possibly come into the Papakura area from the Pahurehure inlet. Seals are exploratory by nature, and often make their way into urban areas," she said.

"The Department of Conservation is supporting the police to manage the seal and ensure it is not causing harm to itself or people. We have a trained volunteer on site, and DOC staff are working on options to usher or transport the seal back to the water."

DOC advised young male seals of any age and newly independent pups can be spotted leaving their colonies between May and September as they explore the world around them.

"Fur seal populations are recovering quickly. This means people need to be prepared to encounter seals anywhere around our coastline, even in areas where they haven’t seen seals before, and particularly over the winter months," said DOC Marine Science Advisor Laura Boren.

By Vihan Dalal

New ZealandAucklandAnimals

SHARE ME

More Stories

Couple upset offenders who fired arrows into bull go unpunished

Couple upset offenders who fired arrows into bull go unpunished

Two men pleaded guilty to ill-treating the bull but they were discharged without conviction.

31 mins ago

Wesley College kids at risk of 'bullying and discrimination' - ERO

BREAKING

Wesley College kids at risk of 'bullying and discrimination' - ERO

ERO has released a damning report on Auckland’s Wesley College, amid 1News reporting on bullying, violence and abuse at the special character Methodist school.

48 mins ago

2:51

Painful parking: School traffic drives principal to despair

Painful parking: School traffic drives principal to despair

2:32pm

Busy section of SH1 north of Auckland to stay closed over weekend

Busy section of SH1 north of Auckland to stay closed over weekend

12:14pm

0:18

Napier power cut: Cat got into 'worst possible' substation site

Napier power cut: Cat got into 'worst possible' substation site

10:36am

Red Cross says lessons to be learnt following its disaster response

Red Cross says lessons to be learnt following its disaster response

8:33pm

11:07

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

Wed, Jun 28

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Watch: Proud dad Ian Foster quizzed on best World Cup jersey

0:55

Watch: Proud dad Ian Foster quizzed on best World Cup jersey

31 mins ago

Couple upset offenders who fired arrows into bull go unpunished

Couple upset offenders who fired arrows into bull go unpunished

48 mins ago

BREAKING

Wesley College kids at risk of 'bullying and violence' - ERO

2:51

Wesley College kids at risk of 'bullying and violence' - ERO

2:49pm

New kit, new levels and a new iPad for new All Black Roigard

New kit, new levels and a new iPad for new All Black Roigard

2:37pm

Watch: Seal runs amok after paying surprise visit to Auckland KFC

0:16

Watch: Seal runs amok after paying surprise visit to Auckland KFC

2:32pm

Painful parking: School traffic drives principal to despair

Painful parking: School traffic drives principal to despair
1
2
3
4
5
6