Watch: Seal runs amok after paying surprise visit to Auckland KFC

A seemingly hungry seal paid a surprise visit to an Auckland KFC this morning, halting traffic and leaving people in shock.

It seemed like an ordinary work day for landscaper Jonny Wimpress, until he spotted something unusual at the Papakura KFC carpark around 10am.

"We thought there was a wet dog running past and turned around, it was a fully grown seal," he told 1News.

He described the chaotic scene as police tried to keep it from harming itself.

"It went straight across the road and the police had already turned up trying to corner it in. It ran across the main highway and then into some residential houses. It was just causing chaos in people's gardens. A lot of people came out from their houses to look at it," said Wimpress.

Police monitor seal on the road in Papakura. (Source: Jonny Wimpress)

He said the seal looked like might be tired from a long trip inland.

"It looked like it was going for as long as it could and then stopping, catching its breathe, and trying to go again. I don't know where its come from, but its obviously come a long way because it seemed pretty exhausted," said Wimpress.

"I hope for the best that they've been able to secure it, put it back to where it belongs."

Wimpress and his colleagues were at the scene for 30 minutes before they had to get back to work.

Police gave an update on the situation this afternoon.

"Police have been busy sealing off an area in Papakura this morning. It appears a seal is trying out their land flippers," a police spokesperson said.

"We have road police units currently assisting on Coles Crescent to ensure our furry friend is kept safe, as are our motorists. The Department of Conservation (DOC) has been informed of the seal-y behaviour."

Helen Rowlands, Operations Manager for DOC had some insight on where the seal might have emerged from.

"The seal has possibly come into the Papakura area from the Pahurehure inlet. Seals are exploratory by nature, and often make their way into urban areas," she said.

"The Department of Conservation is supporting the police to manage the seal and ensure it is not causing harm to itself or people. We have a trained volunteer on site, and DOC staff are working on options to usher or transport the seal back to the water."

DOC advised young male seals of any age and newly independent pups can be spotted leaving their colonies between May and September as they explore the world around them.

"Fur seal populations are recovering quickly. This means people need to be prepared to encounter seals anywhere around our coastline, even in areas where they haven’t seen seals before, and particularly over the winter months," said DOC Marine Science Advisor Laura Boren.

