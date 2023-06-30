Entertainment
1News

Post Malone to play NZ show later this year

By Fiona Connor, Digital Reporter
27 mins ago
Earlier this year, Post Malone unveiled plans for his fifth full-length album, Austin, set for release in July.

Earlier this year, Post Malone unveiled plans for his fifth full-length album, Austin, set for release in July. (Source: 1News)

Multi-platinum rapper Post Malone is set to perform at Auckland's Western Springs later this year.

The Grammy Award-nominated recording artist will bring his ‘If Y'all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ tour to The Outerfields on Tuesday, November 21.

It will be his second visit to Aotearoa this year after the dad-of-one opened for the Red Hot Chilli Peppers on January 21.

Posty will be embarking on an adventure around the world with shows also in Chile, Brazil, Mexico, Thailand, Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan and Australia.

He's tipped to perform his adored classics which includes songs like 'Better Now', 'Circles' and 'Sunflower' in a completely reimagined show alongside music from his upcoming album.

Earlier this year, he unveiled plans for his fifth full-length album, Austin, set for release in July.

Post Malone's showcase extravaganza kicks off this July with 26 stops across North America.

General public tickets go on sale on Thursday, July 13, from 12pm.

EntertainmentMusic

SHARE ME

More Stories

Air NZ adds more flights to get Swifties to Aus shows

Air NZ adds more flights to get Swifties to Aus shows

There will be new return flights from Wellington, Christchurch, and Auckland to Sydney and Melbourne.

4:57pm

Benee releases official song for FIFA Women's World Cup

Benee releases official song for FIFA Women's World Cup

The song, titled Do It Again, features Australian musician Mallrat and will be performed at the World Cup's opening ceremony at Eden Park.

1:24pm

Madonna 'strenuously rehearsing' 12 hours a day before ICU stay

Madonna 'strenuously rehearsing' 12 hours a day before ICU stay

12:38pm

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome baby boy via surrogate

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome baby boy via surrogate

9:24am

Madonna postpones upcoming tour due to 'serious bacterial infection'

Madonna postpones upcoming tour due to 'serious bacterial infection'

8:47am

Taylor Swift: More Australia shows added, still none in NZ

Taylor Swift: More Australia shows added, still none in NZ

Thu, Jun 29

2:20

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

Wed, Jun 28

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

England cuts Aus lead to 138 after two days of 2nd Ashes test

England cuts Aus lead to 138 after two days of 2nd Ashes test

20 mins ago

Tim Brown's Allbirds launching world's first carbon-neutral shoe

4:23

Tim Brown's Allbirds launching world's first carbon-neutral shoe

27 mins ago

Post Malone to play NZ show later this year

Post Malone to play NZ show later this year

38 mins ago

France braced for third violent night after 17yo killed by police

4:49

France braced for third violent night after 17yo killed by police

6:28am

Photos: Vast weapons haul in Austrian raid on far-right biker gang

Photos: Vast weapons haul in Austrian raid on far-right biker gang

6:21am

14-year-old girl chased down street, assaulted in Hastings

14-year-old girl chased down street, assaulted in Hastings
1
2
3
4
5
6