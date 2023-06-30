Post Malone to play NZ show later this year

Multi-platinum rapper Post Malone is set to perform at Auckland's Western Springs later this year.

The Grammy Award-nominated recording artist will bring his ‘If Y'all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ tour to The Outerfields on Tuesday, November 21.

It will be his second visit to Aotearoa this year after the dad-of-one opened for the Red Hot Chilli Peppers on January 21.

Posty will be embarking on an adventure around the world with shows also in Chile, Brazil, Mexico, Thailand, Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan and Australia.

He's tipped to perform his adored classics which includes songs like 'Better Now', 'Circles' and 'Sunflower' in a completely reimagined show alongside music from his upcoming album.

Earlier this year, he unveiled plans for his fifth full-length album, Austin, set for release in July.

Post Malone's showcase extravaganza kicks off this July with 26 stops across North America.

General public tickets go on sale on Thursday, July 13, from 12pm.