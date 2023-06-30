Rugby
Jack Goodhue the latest All Black to confirm NZ departure

55 mins ago
Jack Goodhue makes a pass against Moana Pasifika.

Jack Goodhue makes a pass against Moana Pasifika. (Source: Photosport)

The Crusaders have another All Black they'll need to replace next season with midfielder Jack Goodhue confirming this morning he is headed to France next season.

Goodhue became the latest All Black to confirm their departure from New Zealand this morning after signing a two-year deal with French Top 14 club Castres Olympique.

"Playing for the Crusaders and the All Blacks has literally been a dream come true for me," Goodhue said.

"Being a part of the Crusaders family, playing 81 games in the jersey, representing New Zealand on the biggest stages, it's been awesome.

"But the time has come for me to take up a new adventure in an exciting competition in France.

"My wife Sophie and I are excited to experience a new culture, language and environment."

Having previously played for the All Blacks Sevens at two tournaments in 2015, Goodhue flew onto the scene in 2017 with his Super Rugby debut for the Crusaders, earning selection to the All Blacks later that season as injury cover for Ryan Crotty.

It wasn't until the following year that he earned his All Blacks debut but has since played 19 Tests in the black jersey - a number that could've been higher had injuries not stymied his international career in recent years.

Jack Goodhue leaves the pitch after suffering a knee injury against the Hurricanes 12 months ago.

Jack Goodhue leaves the pitch after suffering a knee injury against the Hurricanes 12 months ago. (Source: Photosport)

Goodhue managed to make a successful return for the Crusaders this season but missed out on selection for the All Blacks' Rugby Championship squad earlier this month and instead was named in the All Blacks XV's upcoming tour of Japan.

Regardless, his contribution at the Crusaders throughout their dynasty of seven straight championships is one the club will continue to cherish, departing coach Scott Robertson said.

“Jack’s one of the best defensive centres in the world,” Robertson said.

“He’s tough, he can square people up on attack, his running lines are exceptional and his general game understanding is really special."

Robertson added that Goodhue’s time as a Crusader "epitomised everything we champion as a team and an organisation”.

Goodhue joins fellow All Blacks Crusaders such as Richie Mo'unga, Sam Whitelock and Leicester Fainga'anuku in departing New Zealand after 2023, with other big names such as Beauden Barrett (Blues) and Aaron Smith (Highlanders) also leaving.

