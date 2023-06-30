New Zealand
Chch woman overcomes mental struggles and now works dream job

6:00am

A Christchurch woman who suffered from PTSD, anxiety and a major injury now works her dream job.

Despite wearing a moon boot at the moment, Georgia Mangelsdorf has a spring in her step.

"See, moon boot or not, work feels like play when you love it," she said.

Georgia is the first friendly face people see at Christchurch's Ferrymead Heritage Park.

"It's my version of the happiest place on earth, my Disney Land. I just love it," Mangelsdorf said.

However, her journey has not been easy.

Mangelsdorf struggled with PTSD, anxiety, and a major injury. It was only after her mum found Te Tahi Youth, a Christchurch-based not-for-profit, that she was able to recover.

She had never imagined that Te Tahi would lead her to her dream job — working as a tram driver and wedding booker at the park.

Georgia Mangelsdorf.

Georgia Mangelsdorf. (Source: 1News)

"It's been incredible. There's much I didn't plan on doing here [at Ferrymead Park]," she said.

Mangelsdorf credits the revival of her confidence to her employment navigator turned good mate, Michelle.

"Everything that my confidence is now, I really owe it to Michelle and the team. I don't think I would have had the guts to apply for my dream job if it wasn't for Michelle."

Georgia currently books weddings at the chapel and education programmes for kids at the schoolhouse at Ferrymead Park, along with operating a tram.

"We were at the night market once, and this lady appeared and was interested in how we drove the tram, and I said would you like to learn? She was very good," John, Mangelsdorf's trainer, said.

Now, Georgia is not only surviving, but she is also thriving.

"I really do credit Te Tahi for saving my life, and I'm able to survive... Not just surviving but thriving," she said.

