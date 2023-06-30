Charlisse Leger-Walker shines as Tall Ferns reach Asia Cup semis

Charlisse Leger-Walker has delivered another game-winning performance this year to get the Tall Ferns home in their Asia Cup quarter-final against the Philippines in Sydney tonight.

The 83-78 win tonight was led by Leger-Walker's heroic haul of 34 points, which sees New Zealand advance to the semi-finals of the tournament for the first time in four appearances - a spot that also opens the door to potential Olympic qualification for next year's Games in Paris.

Leger-Walker, who made headlines earlier this year after helping the Washington State Cougars to an unexpected Pac-12 title in the US college basketball scene, also had three rebounds, six assists and three steals in the match.

Her impressive performance was backed up by Northern Kāhu forward Akiene Tera Reed who added 23 points and seven rebounds as well as Cairns centre Penina Davidson who also had a double-double consisting of 10 points and 11 boards.

New Zealand jumped out to a 21-15 lead at the end of the first quarter but the Philippines slowly clawed their way back into the contest, outscoring the Tall Ferns 47-54 over the next two quarters to take a one-point into the final 10 minutes of the tight match.

Penina Davidson is contested by the Philippines in their Asia Cup quarter-final. (Source: Photosport)

However, the Kiwis remained composed and kept the score close until there were four minutes left and Leger-Walker and Davidson combined to seal the win.

After drawing a foul with a 76-74 lead, Leger-Walker made her first free throw but failed to sink the second, although an offensive rebound from Davidson allowed her to then follow-up with another two-point basket and suddenly the Tall Ferns had a five-point lead.

Another basket from Leger-Walker a minute later pushed it out to 81-74 and despite the Philippines' best efforts to come back in the contest, the result was sealed and with it, a spot for New Zealand in the semis against Japan.

The Tall Ferns won't have much time to prepare for Japan - who went undefeated in pool play with wins over Australia, the Philippines and Chinese Taipei - with the semifinals taking place tomorrow night at 7pm.