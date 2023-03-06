Kiwi helps Washington State Cougars to basketball title

Kiwi basketballer Charlisse Leger-Walker has produced a performance to remember to help Washington State Cougars to the PAC 12 title.

Scoring a game high 23 points and earning most outstanding player, Leger-Walker dedicated the title to her late grandmother.

"That one was for my nana, I love you," she said when receiving her MVP title.

She shot 5 three pointers helping her side upset the higher ranked UCLA side.

"There are so many thoughts going through my head right now, but this team is legit," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

After losing a number of high profile players from last season, the Cougars became the lowest ranked side to win the conference beating some of college basketball's biggest heavyweights.

The 21-year-old's stand out performance had many in the Las Vegas arena in awe, including broadcasters and her teammates.

"If you don't want to get better for a person like this (Leger-Walker) then what would you want to get better for... love you so much," teammate Bella Murekatete said.

The Washington State Cougars now turn their attention to the March Madness Finals, aiming to win their first ever match in that tournament.