Wild weather: Speeds to be reduced on Akl Harbour Bridge tomorrow

Speeds will be reduced on Auckland's Harbour Bridge tomorrow morning as wind gusts are expected to reach 75 to 80km/h.

Waka Kotahi NZTA has issued an amber alert for the bridge between 7am and 11am.

It warned some lanes on the bridge may close.

Another amber alert is likely on Saturday morning, with a low risk of brief red alert level gusts.

On Sunday, winds are still likely to be around 75 to 80 km/h, with passing showers expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agency also warned of a "low risk" of thunderstorms tomorrow morning and a "moderate risk" tomorrow evening.

"Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions, look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge," Waka Kotahi said.

"Drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on state highways 16 and 18."