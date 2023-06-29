New Zealand
Wild weather: Speeds to be reduced on Akl Harbour Bridge tomorrow

5:31pm
Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Auckland Harbour Bridge. (Source: istock.com)

Speeds will be reduced on Auckland's Harbour Bridge tomorrow morning as wind gusts are expected to reach 75 to 80km/h.

Waka Kotahi NZTA has issued an amber alert for the bridge between 7am and 11am.

It warned some lanes on the bridge may close.

Another amber alert is likely on Saturday morning, with a low risk of brief red alert level gusts.

On Sunday, winds are still likely to be around 75 to 80 km/h, with passing showers expected.

The agency also warned of a "low risk" of thunderstorms tomorrow morning and a "moderate risk" tomorrow evening.

"Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions, look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge," Waka Kotahi said.

"Drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on state highways 16 and 18."

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

9:21pm

