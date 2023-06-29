New Zealand
1News

Video: Massive flash as power cut in West Auckland

8:58am

There have been power outages in West Auckland amid reports of a “loud explosion”.

Fire and Emergency sent one truck to Blockhouse Bay at 4.44am to investigate.

It believed a bang and explosion heard by some residents was caused by lightning.

Vector has been contacted for comment. Its website shows power is out in parts of West Auckland.

Yesterday in Hawke's Bay power went out at Redclyffe substation for an hour, affecting Napier residents, after a cat touched "live electrical equipment", Transpower said.

The cat did not survive.

