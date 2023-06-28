Electrical explosion caused by cat leads to Napier power outage

Napier residents were plunged into darkness earlier this evening after a cat made contact with live electrical equipment, causing a power outage.

The power went out at Redclyffe substation for just under an hour this evening, leaving businesses and homes in pitch black.

Residents on Facebook reported hearing a "loud boom" before the outage.

In a statement to 1News, Transpower revealed a cat making contact with "live electrical equipment" caused the outage.

"The outage was unfortunately caused by a cat connecting with live electrical equipment, which caused an electrical flashover (or explosion)," it later said on Facebook.

"Our condolences to whoever's cat it was," it said.

Power has since been restored to the substation, with Transpower warning it may take a little time for the lights to come back on.