'Presumed human remains' recovered from Titan sub implosion

10:40am
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St John's, Newfoundland.

The US Coast Guard has recovered "presumed human remains" from the wreck site of the Titan submersible implosion.

It says the remains were found within the wreckage of the submersible which was trying to reach the Titanic wreck site.

"United States medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis of presumed human remains that have been carefully recovered within the wreckage at the site of the incident," the coast guard said in a statement this morning.

It comes as debris from the lost sub were pulled up from the sea floor and unloaded at a Canadian Coast Guard pier overnight.

"I am grateful for the coordinated international and interagency support to recover and preserve this vital evidence at extreme offshore distances and depths," stated Marine Board of Investigation Chair Captain Jason Neubauer.

"The evidence will provide investigators from several international jurisdictions with critical insights into the cause of this tragedy. There is still a substantial amount of work to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the Titan and help ensure a similar tragedy does not occur again."

Debris from the Titan was located about 3810 metres underwater and roughly 488 metres from the Titanic on the ocean floor, the Coast Guard said last week.

Officials announced last Thursday that the submersible had imploded and all five people on board were dead.

