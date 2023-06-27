Sub implosion to be investigated by group of international agencies

An international group of agencies is investigating what may have caused the Titan submersible to implode while carrying five people to the Titanic wreckage, and US maritime officials say they’ll issue a report aimed at improving the safety of submersibles worldwide.

Investigators from the US, Canada, France and the United Kingdom are working closely together on the probe of the June 18 accident, which happened in an “unforgiving and difficult-to-access region" of the North Atlantic, said US Coast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger, of the Coast Guard First District.

Salvage operations from the sea floor are ongoing, and the accident site has been mapped, Coast Guard chief investigator Capt. Jason Neubauer said Sunday. He did not give a timeline for the investigation. Neubauer said the final report will be issued to the International Maritime Organisation.

“My primary goal is to prevent a similar occurrence by making the necessary recommendations to advance the safety of the maritime domain worldwide,” Neubauer said.

Evidence is being collected in the port of St. John’s, Newfoundland, in coordination with Canadian authorities.

All five people on board the Titan were killed. Debris from the vessel was located about 3810 metres underwater and roughly 488 metres from the Titanic on the ocean floor, the Coast Guard said last week.

The search is taking place in a complex ocean environment where the Gulf Stream meets the Labrador Current, an area where challenging and hard-to-predict ocean currents can make operations such as controlling an underwater vehicle more difficult, noted Donald Murphy, an oceanographer who served as chief scientist of the Coast Guard’s International Ice Patrol.

“The dynamics of area make it difficult to do any kind of operation at the surface,” Murphy said. “There can be quite vigorous currents down there.”

The early summer is the best time to be conducting this type of operation because of the lower likelihood of storms, but it's still likely to be painstaking, Murphy said.

It's not impossible, however. Working in their favour: The ocean bottom where they are searching is smooth and not near any of the Titanic debris, said Carl Hartsfield of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute.

Authorities are still trying to sort out what agency or agencies are responsible for determining the cause of the tragedy, which happened in international waters.

OceanGate Expeditions, the company that owned and operated the Titan, is based in the US but the submersible was registered in the Bahamas. Meanwhile, the Titan’s mother ship, the Polar Prince, was from Canada, and those killed were from England, Pakistan, France, and the US.

A key part of any investigation is likely to be the Titan itself. The vessel was not registered either with the US or with international agencies that regulate safety. And it wasn’t classified by a maritime industry group that sets standards on matters such as hull construction.

The investigation is also complicated by the fact that the world of deep-sea exploration is not well-regulated. OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who was piloting the Titan when it imploded, had complained that regulations can stifle progress.

On Saturday, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it has begun an investigation and has been speaking with those who travelled on the Polar Prince. Board chairperson Kathy Fox said officials will share information it collects with other agencies, such as the US National Transportation Safety Board, which is taking part in the overall investigation.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said it will conduct a full investigation only if it appears criminal, federal or provincial laws were broken.

If it chooses to do so, the Coast Guard can make recommendations to prosecutors to pursue civil or criminal sanctions. Questions about the submersible’s safety were raised both by a former company employee and former passengers.

Others have asked why the Polar Prince waited several hours after the vessel lost communications to contact rescue officials.

Coast Guard officials have not indicated whether they will take that route.