Good as Gold: Hawke's Bay woman's dedication to families praised

A Hawke's Bay woman who started her own charity to help children connect with their parents in a safe space has been surprised with $10,000 for her work.

Debbie Bailey, the founder of Kidnecctions, thought she was having morning tea when Seven Sharp interrupted her with the news she was this week's ASB Good as Gold recipient.

Kidnecctions provides a supervised space for children to experience family when conflict tears them apart. Debbie started the charity last year after the organisation she was working for pulled out of Hawke's Bay.

"I have a passion for children meeting their parents in a safe place," Debbie told Seven Sharp.

Sandra Tapson, this week's Good as Gold nominator, said Debbie had "a way of winning people around" when she helps families.

"She didn't want to see it go, and she wanted to keep her team employed," she said. "She actually put some of her own money into it to start it."

Debbie's fiancé Dave proposed to her right before Covid hit, but now an overseas wedding and holiday are finally on the cards.

"I was talking to her the other night, and she said she would still like to go away and get married. She is just so giving, so I thought she needs something to be given back to her."

For the full story, watch the video above. If you know a deserving New Zealander you'd like to nominate for ASB Good as Gold, click here.