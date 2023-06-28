Politics
NZ's relationship with China 'significant, wide-ranging' - Hipkins

6:33am

New Zealand's relationship with China is "significant and wide-ranging" according to Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

It comes after Hipkins met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinpinglast night in a milestone moment of his week-long trade mission to China.

The prime minister said: “I emphasised the key focus of our visit was to reaffirm our close economic relationship by supporting businesses renew their connections with Chinese counterparts and helping grow new ones to support New Zealand’s economic recovery.

“We discussed many aspects of our relationship, including our significant economic ties and also people-to-people, cultural connections, and areas of direct bilateral cooperation like trade, education, science and innovation, agriculture and tourism."

"I also raised our shared interest in a stable and prosperous region, reiterating the importance of working together to support the international rules-based order and the constructive role China can play in addressing shared global challenges such as climate change, and the war in Ukraine."

Hipkins said the pair also talked about areas where the two countries' cultures and political systems differ as well as the war in Ukraine.

Hipkins will meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang today for further discussions.

