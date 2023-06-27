PM Chris Hipkins meets Xi Jinping in Beijing

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has shaken hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping tonight in a milestone moment of his week-long trade mission to China.

Set to last half an hour, the meeting between the two leaders took place Tuesday evening at Bejing's Great Hall of the People near Tiananmen Square.

Chris Hipkins shakes hands with Xi Jinping in Beijing, 27 June. (Source: 1News)

China is New Zealand's largest trading partner, and Hipkins' agenda includes Aotearoa's ongoing economic relationship with issues like trade, international students, and tourism.

In his meeting, the prime minister will likely also point to areas where the countries don't agree — for example, on human rights and the war in Ukraine.

Earlier today, Hipkins attended the World Economic Forum's annual meeting of the New Champions, also known as Summer Davos, in his first foray onto the world stage.

The New Zealand diplomatic delegation meets with China's president Xi Jinping. (Source: 1News)

"I think we would like to see a world that continues to be open and outward-looking. There is a trend in some parts of the world to be more inward-looking," the PM said.

"I don't think an inward-looking focus for any country is going to serve their interests particularly well."

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Peeni Henare got to visit the Great Wall with a kapa haka group. The group's leader Tamati Waata said they felt awe and presence at the symbolic attraction. "We're lucky that we're here," he told 1News.

Hipkins' trip to the world's second most populous country comes as Aotearoa tiptoes a fine line on tensions between China and other western nations, like the US, UK, and Australia.