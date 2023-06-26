'Decrepit': ACT lampoons use of back-up plane for PM's China trip

ACT Party leader David Seymour has ridiculed the use of two planes for Prime Minister Chris Hipkins' trip to China, while National leader Christopher Luxon said it "seemed inappropriate".

Hipkins travelled to China on Sunday, leading a five-day trade delegation, visiting Beijing, Shanghai and Tianjin.

The Prime Minister travelled in one of the New Zealand Defence Force's two Boeing 757s, first to Cairns in Queensland, then Manila in the Philippines and finally to Beijing, due to the 30-year-old aircraft's range. Another followed the main plane in case the first broke down.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said the secondary plane did not travel all the way to China, and it is an Air Force operational decision as to whether a spare plane is used, based factors such as on the importance of the mission and the distance travelled.

Today, Seymour said the use of the back up plane demonstrated how "embarrassingly ancient" and "decrepit" they were.

“The emissions created by taking the extra plane is the equivalent of driving a Ford Ranger the distance of a trip to the moon three times.

“Some people might bring a spare phone charger with them while travelling overseas in case they lose one or it breaks. Chris Hipkins needs to bring a spare Boeing aircraft with him."

Seymour said the "extravagance" was "typical of Labour’s wasteful attitude and reckless disregard for Kiwis’ money".

He believed the fuel bill for the bonus Boeing would be about $150,000.

“So much for a climate emergency."

He said the Government had underinvested in defence.

"At the moment we’re lucky to be able to successfully get off the tarmac let alone defend ourselves, our allies and our values in today’s increasingly volatile strategic environment."

He said ACT would commit 2% of GDP to defence spending.

Leader David Seymour is promising to slash red tape if his party forms a coalition with National. (Source: 1News)

“Our defence force is full of hardworking Kiwis who want to protect and serve their country. We need to give our brave men and women the tools and resources they need."

Asked about the spare plane today, National leader Luxon said its use "seemed inappropriate".

He said with climate change challenges it didn't "seem like a good move" and said it showed the Air Force was concerned about the reliability of the first plane.

Asked if it was time for a replacement plane, he said it was a decision for the Government and the Air Force.

The plane - nicknamed Betty - broke down in May last year during a trip to the US by former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

It also broke down at least once for former Prime Minister John Key in 2016. Ardern also hitched a ride with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from the Queen's funeral in October last year to a world leaders' meeting due to the 757's limited range.

While countries like Australia used planes with enough range for a direct or one-stop flight, it would take days for the Air Force's 757 to reach the UK from New Zealand.

The plane is typically used for official trips as it allows the Government to fly not just the Prime Minister - or whoever is leading the trip - but also staff, the Diplomatic Protection Service, Air Force staff, a business delegation and media delegation to the destination.

An RNZAF 757 at Brisbane Airport in April. (Source: 1News)

The planes are used for other VIP transportation purposes as well as for freight in the Pacific, to transport troops and for trips to Antarctica.

Hipkins' trip to China is the largest delegation for a prime minister's trip, with industry leaders in air travel, tourism and tertiary education in tow.

Last year, after Ardern's hitch-hiked ride to the US with Trudeau, former Defence Minister Wayne Mapp told 1News the plane was "just too old".

"It's like having a 30-year-old car."

At the time, Chief of Air Force Air Vice Marshall Andrew Clark said he was putting together a case to replace the planes with something new or second-hand.

In October, figures obtained by the Act Party show that over the last five years, maintenance on the two planes has cost $70 million.

This afternoon, a spokesman for the Prime Minister said there was only one Air Force plane in China.

“A backup aircraft pre-positioned in Manila in case of breakdown and did not travel to China. It will now position in Cairns in case needed.

“Following a highly publicised series of break-downs affected a delegation led by John Key in 2016, Air Force standing orders were updated to provide for back-up aircraft, and it is not unusual that in some instances backup aircraft are provided.

An RNZAF 757 on the Prime Minister's trip to Brisbane in April. (Source: 1News)

“Whether the RNZAF provides backup aircraft is an operational decision based on a combination of factors, such as the importance of the mission and the distance being flown.

“Given the importance of the trade mission, the long distance involved and the large size of the travelling business delegation and media contingent, it was considered that a backup aircraft was justified to ensure the success of the mission to our largest trade partner."

The spokesman said the use of the RNZAF aircraft was "far cheaper than a commercial charter" and had other benefits, such as security, and the ability to travel point-to-point to reduce time away from home. It also helped avoid additional costs such as hotels which would be required if there were stopovers.

“The 757s are around 30 years old, are nearing the end of their economic lives, and are due for replacement in between 2028 and 2030.”