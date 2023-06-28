League
NRL star Dylan Brown pleads guilty to groping woman in Sydney

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
5:36pm
The Parramatta Eels' Dylan Brown looks on during his side's NRL Preliminary Final against the North Queensland Cowboys.

The Parramatta Eels' Dylan Brown looks on during his side's NRL Preliminary Final against the North Queensland Cowboys. (Source: Getty)

New Zealand-born Parramatta Eels player Dylan Brown has admitted to groping a woman in a Sydney pub.

The 23-year-old was accused of touching the woman's breast without her consent at the Golden Sheaf Hotel earlier this month.

It was an incident that resulted in him being banned from bars in the Double Bay area, and the NRL standing him down from team selection as part of its "no fault standdown policy".

The ABC reports Brown had been charged with five offences; however, this was reduced to two charges of sexual touching without consent which he pleaded guilty to.

He's been sentenced to an 18-month Community Corrections Order.

