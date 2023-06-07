League
Eels star Dylan Brown appears in court over groping allegations

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
1:03pm
The Parramatta Eels' Dylan Brown looks on during his side's NRL Preliminary Final against the North Queensland Cowboys.

The Parramatta Eels' Dylan Brown looks on during his side's NRL Preliminary Final against the North Queensland Cowboys. (Source: Getty)

NRL star Dylan Brown has appeared in a Sydney court over sexual groping allegations.

The 22-year-old New Zealander was arrested when police were called to The Golden Sheaf in Double Bay in the city just before midnight on Saturday.

He’s been charged with five counts of sexual touching.

He’s been told to stay away from licensed premises in Double Bay where the alleged incident occurred, and will reappear in court on June 28th.

The Parramatta Eels player has been named to play in Monday's game against the Bulldogs.

The NRL has not exercised its right to bench him under the 'no-fault stand down' policy.

LeagueNRL

