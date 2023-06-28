Man whose body found down Whakatāne bank named, murder charge laid

Police today named the man whose body was found down a Whakatāne bank earlier this month.

He was 47-year-old Claude Te Rangiatahua Takao.

More arrests have also been made - and a murder charge laid against a man previously charged with kidnapping and aggravated robbery in the death of Takao.

It comes after Takao's body was discovered down a bank on Matahi Valley Rd on Thursday, June 1.

A 32-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were arrested the following week and appeared in Whakatāne District Court charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of aggravated robbery.

Today, police announced the 25-year-old has now also been charged with murder over the case and two more arrests made.

"A 31-year-old man has now also been arrested for the murder of Takao and is due to appear in Whakatāne District Court today via video link," Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said.

"A 14-year-old was also arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

"They are due to appear in Whakatāne Youth Court today."

The homicide investigation remains active.