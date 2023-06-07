Pair charged after man's body found at bottom of Whakatāne bank

Two men have been arrested following the death of a man whose body was found at the bottom of a bank in Whakatāne last week.

Police were called to the scene on Matahi Valley Rd on Thursday, June 1, where the body was discovered.

The road runs parallel with the Tauranga River.

Two men, aged 32 and 25, have been charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of aggravated robbery, Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said.

The pair are due to reappear in the Whakatāne District Court on June 14.