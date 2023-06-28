Other Sport
Kiwi evades opponents and orca for Ocean Race three-peat

By Victor Waters, 1News Sport Reporter
8:53am

Daryl Wislang is making a bit of a name for himself in the Ocean Race history books.

The Kiwi has become just the second sailor to claim three consecutive titles after seeing Polish outfit WindWhisper Racing Team across the finish line in the final leg of the Ocean Race VO65 Sprint in Genoa.

The VO65 monohulls took part in a shortened three-leg version of the Ocean Race while the IMOCAs sailed around the world.

“It’s an amazing feeling to arrive here, happy to be part of the team, and I was lucky enough to take the handlebars for the last leg,” Wislang said.

The New Zealander was unfazed by a late call-up to skipper after Pablo Arrarte couldn't take part in the final leg.

“The biggest challenge is trying to cover someone that far behind because the other boats were in completely different weather."

"Ultimately we decided we couldn’t cover them and chose to sail the fastest way we could to the finish. There was no option to get back to the coast with the other guys."

Despite Wislang's incredible accomplishment, he's knocked some of the wind out of his own sails.

"I don't know if I can claim this as a full Ocean Race victory," said Wislang.

"All the same it's a great accomplishment and proud to be part of the history books, it was very short and sweet but still ranks up there with the other ones."

Wislang is keen to have another crack at more Ocean Races and potentially a fourth crown.

"I'd love to take a stab at it, it's all about finding the funding the right people for the passion, if someone has the passion for it then I'll be there for sure."

The WindWhisper crew were lucky to evade unexpected curve balls this time round.

A pod of orca took some interest at fellow VO65 monohulls near the entrance to the Mediterranean Sea, slowing their progress.

Orca in the area have made world wide news for attacks on boats in recent weeks.

"We were lucky enough to get through there and not have any encounters, a couple of boats behind us weren't so lucky," said Wislang.

"I saw the footage of orca rubbing up against boats, seems to be happening more and more, whether it's curiosity or what I'm not sure."

"But they'd be pretty hard pressed to sink one of these boats."

