New Zealand
1News

Container truck rolls, closes lanes on major Auckland road

7:07am
The scene of the crash this morning.

The scene of the crash this morning. (Source: 1News)

An incident involving a truck overnight has closed lanes on Cavendish Drive in South Auckland.

Lanes remain closed between the SH20 overbridge and Noel Burnside Rd, Waka Kotahi said on Twitter.

"Expect delays in the area this morning, including on the SH20 southbound Link from Puhinui Rd to Cavendish Dr," the agency said.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash early this morning.

"Police assisted Fire and Emergency Services with an incident on Cavendish Drive in Wiri at about 2.45am this morning, where a truck carrying a container had tipped over," a police spokesperson said.

"The driver was uninjured.

"The road was blocked for a significant period while the truck was righted."

New ZealandAucklandAccidents

SHARE ME

More Stories

Experts look to nature to help improve Akl's flood resistance

Experts look to nature to help improve Akl's flood resistance

Daylighting seeks to bring stormwater pipes or buried streams to the surface, relieving pressure on pipes.

5:40am

3:55

Teen facing uncertain future after finding out he's an overstayer

Teen facing uncertain future after finding out he's an overstayer

Stephen Paea is one of more than 1000 overstaying kids who've grown up without legal status in Aotearoa.

7:42pm

2:37

Auckland's nine new speed cameras nearly ready to go

Auckland's nine new speed cameras nearly ready to go

6:29pm

0:19

Blind man's wife gets visa reprieve after facing deportation

Blind man's wife gets visa reprieve after facing deportation

5:43pm

4:43

Five people injured after crash near Whangārei

Five people injured after crash near Whangārei

2:55pm

Botched Auckland burglary: 12yo among 5 youths in custody

Botched Auckland burglary: 12yo among 5 youths in custody

2:33pm

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Photos: All Blacks reveal World Cup jersey

Photos: All Blacks reveal World Cup jersey

7:08am

Most harmful drugs in New Zealand ranked

8:30

Most harmful drugs in New Zealand ranked

7:07am

Container truck rolls, closes lanes on major Auckland road

Container truck rolls, closes lanes on major Auckland road

6:35am

An engagement ring should last a lifetime - what about its warranty?

5:48

An engagement ring should last a lifetime - what about its warranty?

6:33am

NZ's relationship with China 'significant, wide-ranging' - Hipkins

5:20

NZ's relationship with China 'significant, wide-ranging' - Hipkins

6:21am

Lewis Capaldi cancels world tour, including NZ dates

Lewis Capaldi cancels world tour, including NZ dates
1
2
3
4
5
6