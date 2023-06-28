Container truck rolls, closes lanes on major Auckland road

An incident involving a truck overnight has closed lanes on Cavendish Drive in South Auckland.

Lanes remain closed between the SH20 overbridge and Noel Burnside Rd, Waka Kotahi said on Twitter.

"Expect delays in the area this morning, including on the SH20 southbound Link from Puhinui Rd to Cavendish Dr," the agency said.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash early this morning.

"Police assisted Fire and Emergency Services with an incident on Cavendish Drive in Wiri at about 2.45am this morning, where a truck carrying a container had tipped over," a police spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The driver was uninjured.

"The road was blocked for a significant period while the truck was righted."