An engagement ring should last a lifetime - what about its warranty?

If the stone falls out of your ring within a week of purchase, most people would feel confident going straight back to the jeweller.

But something like an engagement ring is often intended to last a lifetime. So at what point should you stop expecting free repairs, and what can you do to ensure it stays in good nick?

In New Zealand, the Consumer Guarantees Act provides protection if problems arise with a product you purchase.

It specifies that products should last a reasonable amount of time, which can be much longer than a manufacturer’s warranty. If goods are faulty, the CGA allows consumers to seek free repairs, replacements or refunds.

The problem with applying this to jewellery is that the reasonable lifespan of an item varies based on a number of factors – from metal, to stone, to style.

In fact, Graeme E Petersen of the Jewellery Appraisers Society of New Zealand said that trying to figure that out is like asking “how long is a piece of string”.

According to Petersen, a well-made ring could last from 10-30 years, and even longer if it’s well looked after.

Consumer NZ’s Jessica Walker agrees - what you can expect as a reasonable lifespan really depends on the ring.

She said “it’s reasonable to expect that if you buy an engagement ring, it’ll last at least as long as your marriage does”.

There are some caveats, however. For example, if you were to buy a cheap ring second hand it’s “probably not reasonable to expect it to last 50-plus years”.

If you buy a good quality ring you should expect to be able to exercise your rights under the CGA for at least 10 years, but because it’s so difficult for even the experts to give a hard line on lifespan, jewellers will have variable stances too.

That means that your best chance of a long term relationship with your ring is to choose wisely, take good care of it, and make sure that you have a realistic idea of what you are entitled to.

Standing the test of time

Petersen said that “many of the rings made today are made for price” rather than quality. He advises against a thin, bulk cast ring, which can start showing wear in just a few years.

Bulk casting a ring means pouring molten metal into a mould. It’s a process that allows rings to be made at a larger scale than doing it entirely by hand.

A problem that comes with cast rings is the potential for porosity, which can be caused by gas or shrinkage during the casting process.

Porosity can make your jewellery less attractive – you might recognise it if you’ve ever had a ring that has developed little dimples or holes on the surface over time – but it can also weaken its structural integrity, and could potentially lead to breakage.

Handmade rings don’t have the same problem with porosity as they do not go through the casting process. They also often use a more substantial amount of metal. This distinction is particularly important when it comes to a ring’s setting, where Petersen said thin metal can contribute to a gem falling out with “only the slightest knock”.

While there is no easy answer to exactly how long your CGA protections will last when it comes to jewellery, you can play a part in extending its life. (Source: Fair Go)

Your choice of metal can also have a big impact. White gold or silver jewellery can be rhodium-plated for brightness and scratch resistance, and that can mean that extra care is required.

Occasional re-plating may also be needed. Consumers should be informed by their jeweller if an item is rhodium-plated, and what kind of maintenance that might require in future.

A rhodium coating wearing away over time is expected wear and tear rather than a defect. That means it will not be covered by the CGA, so make sure you are ready to commit to the maintenance before committing to a rhodium-plated ring.

Once you’ve got hold of the rock, how you take care of it makes a big difference to its longevity. You’re expected to have taken reasonable care of items if you want to exercise your CGA rights, so doing this could mean not only better looking jewellery for you, but a jeweller being more likely to offer you a remedy.

Having your rings cleaned and checked on a regular basis by a jewellery professional is important. Petersen recommends every six months. That way any damage or unusual wear and tear will be noticed and rectified before it has the chance to turn into a bigger problem. As a bonus, regular cleaning and maintenance also keeps your rings looking their best.

How you wear your rings can also make a big difference to their condition over time. If you want them to look great for years to come, you might need to give up the layered look. Petersen cautions against wearing several rings on the same finger, as they rub together and can wear away more quickly over time than a ring worn on its own.

The regularity with which you wear your rings is also important. A thin, bulk-cast ring will likely do fine for occasional wear, but may show wear more quickly if it’s on daily rotation.

An engagement ring is often on your finger day in day out, so choosing the right metal and a slightly thicker style can provide more durability. Alternately, you could consider choosing one ring for everyday wear and another for special occasions.

Your choices of metal, style, and stone all contribute to a ring’s longevity, as does the way that you treat it over time. You should feel confident contacting your jeweller for repairs for years to come, and choosing the right jeweller is also an important part of that equation.

Before you put a ring on it, have a good think about which one you’re buying and how you’re prepared to look after it – not just now, but for decades.

A little extra care can buy you a lot of extra time with a piece of jewellery that with any luck you’ll treasure forever.