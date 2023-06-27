New Zealand
Botched Auckland burglary: 12yo among 5 youths in custody

48 mins ago
The group — made up of three girls and two boys — "were all aged between 12 and 17", police said.

A group of youths including at least one 12-year-old were apprehended yesterday for allegedly attempting to steal clothes in Auckland.

Police were alerted to the incident at a Botany Town Centre clothing store just after 5pm yesterday.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager Inspector Rakana Cook said security guards disturbed the group while they were attempting to take clothing from the store.

They dropped what they'd picked up and one of them hit a security guard, Cook said, before the youths took off on foot.

The guard didn't suffer serious injuries.

"Our staff soon located where the group had gone and caught up with them on Te Irirangi Drive," Cook said.

"After some good footwork, the group were soon in police custody."

Cook said that officers were considering the appropriate enforcement action in this case.

"Police are continuing to take offending against retail businesses in our community seriously, identifying offenders and holding them to account. We are continuing to work alongside our partners to reduce harm on our town centres and retailers," Cook said.

