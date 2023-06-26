New Zealand
1News

Two charged after man found critically injured in Whanganui

2:27pm

(Source: 1News)

Two men have been charged after a man was found critically injured in Whanganui last week.

Police said the man was found injured at the corner of St Hill St and Ridgway St about 2.15am on Sunday, June 18.

"The victim's injuries appeared to have been consistent with an assault," police said in a statement.

This afternoon it was announced two men have been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

"A 19-year-old is due to appear in Whanganui District Court tomorrow and an 18-year-old is due to appear in Whanganui District Court on Tuesday, July 11," police said.

The victim of the assault remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Police said information provided by members of the public lead to the arrests.

New ZealandManawatu-WanganuiCrime and Justice

