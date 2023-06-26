Second person arrested over murder of Rotorua mum-of-three

A second person has been arrested and charged over the murder of a woman in Rotorua last September.

Mother-of-three Korrey Whyman was shot inside a car as it travelled on State Highway 33 towards Mourea on the morning of September 25 last year.

The 28-year-old was rushed to hospital but died from her head injuries.

Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow said a 22-year-old man had been charged with her murder this afternoon and is due to appear in Rotorua District Court tomorrow.

He is also facing two charges of discharging a firearm with reckless disregard in relation to other victims involved in this incident

"The investigation has continued to focus on key forensic examinations and witness information, which has resulted in the latest arrest," the detective said.

"The arrest also brings significant relief to Korrey's family, who have struggled to deal with her death since September last year."

A 31-year-old man is already before the courts for Whyman's alleged murder and associated firearms charges. He was charged in November 2022 and is next due to appear in Rotorua District Court on July 28.

Pilbrow continued: "The investigation is still very much ongoing, and police remain interested in speaking with anyone with knowledge of what happened.

Toyota Hilux allegedly used in Rotorua shooting. (Source: Supplied)

"We're aware there are a number of people who have direct knowledge of this incident but have until now been uneasy about coming forward.

"We're hoping that the latest arrest will help make coming forward to police easier.

She added that police were still looking into a "vehicle believed to be used by those involved in Korrey's death".

"Police are not ruling out further charges in relation to this, or in relation to anyone who has actively assisted those responsible — whether it be disposing of or hiding evidence, or intentionally providing false information."

A dark-blue Toyota Hilux king-cab ute was located burnt out on Braemer Reserve last September.