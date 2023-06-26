Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, reveals breast cancer battle

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has undergone an operation after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Her spokesman told the BBC: "She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully."

Ferguson was formerly married to Prince Andrew.

She was reportedly given the news of her diagnosis following a routine mammogram.

The Duchess is now recuperating with family and doctors have said her prognosis is good.

"[She is] receiving the best medical care," her spokesman told the BBC, adding that Ferguson expresses her "immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days".

She "believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening".

Ferguson had been symptom free before the screening.