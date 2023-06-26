World
Queensland plans to ban five dangerous dog breeds

5:00am
The Japanese Tosa, left, the American Pit Bull Terrier and three other dog breeds are planned on being banned in Queensland.

The Japanese Tosa, left, the American Pit Bull Terrier and three other dog breeds are planned on being banned in Queensland. (Source: istock.com)

Queensland plans to ban five restricted dog breeds in a nationwide first and is warning owners they could be held criminally responsible for the actions of their animals.

In a crack-down on dangerous dogs after a recent spate of horrific attacks, the state government could include jail terms of up to five years.

Queensland Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said on Sunday the government wanted community input on a discussion paper, with consultations open until August 24.

He said some dog owners needed to be "corrected" on how they see their social responsibilities around their animal.

"That's why we've developed some frameworks around the discussion paper dealing with the possibility of jail time," he said.

"Queensland is the only state in the nation that does not have any measure dealing with jail time for those serious deaths or injury to a person as a result of a irresponsible dog attack."

NSW's five-year maximum jail term for dog owners whose animals cause grievous bodily harm or death will be considered.

"There are a million dogs in Queensland and in Australia, there are about 100,000 dog attacks any year, which required three per cent of hospitalisation," he said.

"More than three times that amount, is unfortunately small children."

A 2021 task force dealing with dangerous dogs was revamped by the government in April after a spate of serious attacks left at least three people hospitalised.

"I created the task force to review our animal management laws because the Palaszczuk government takes community health and safety seriously," Mr Furner said.

He said it was essential to have community feedback so the new laws meet expectations, will be followed, and can be enforced.

Funding and resources will also be allocated towards education campaigns.

The breeds on the proposed banned list include:

* Dogo Argentino

* Fila Brasileiro

* Japanese Tosa

* American pit bull terrier or pit bull terrier

* Perro de Presa Canario or Presa Canario.

Mr Furner said if the law is brought in, there would be a grandfather period, where people who own those dogs prior to the ruling will be allowed to keep them.

Alison Smith from the Local Government Association of Queensland said the call out for comments gives Queenslanders an opportunity to have their say.

"Councils want dangerous dog breeds to be banned, and tougher restrictions on irresponsible owners." she said.

She added councils also wanted to stop dog owners challenging an order to have an animal put down.

"Ratepayers would be alarmed to know that Queensland councils are being forced to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on legal fees because irresponsible owners are using the courts to drag out the fate of these dangerous animals after their dog has been impounded and a destruction order made," she said.

Recent attacks included a six-year-old boy who suffered chest and abdominal injuries after being bitten by two dogs in the Logan suburb of Woodridge.

In another incident, a three-year-old girl was hospitalised with significant head and neck injuries after a savage attack at a Yatala property on the Gold Coast.

At least two other dog attacks were reported within weeks.

