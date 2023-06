One person has been hospitalised after a toxic gas leak at a Mosgiel workplace today.

St John said one person was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

"Two other patients are currently being assessed," St John said in a statement.

Fire and Emergency NZ said crews were sent to the scene of a "hydrogen sulphide leak from a truck" in Mosgiel just after midday.

"The leak has been contained at this stage are there are no units on site anymore," it said in a statement.