Explosion injures four at Bundaberg Brewery in Queensland

Four people have been hospitalised with facial burns after a gas explosion at the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks facility in Queensland.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed an incident took place about 2pm (local time).

Four people suffered facial burns and were transported to Bundaberg Hospital.

Three of them are stable and one is in a serious condition.

Footage from the scene shows staff and workers evacuated from the factory while ambulances are on site.

It's believed those injured were installing a boiler at the time of the explosion.

According to local reports, the new "super brewery" was reaching completion earlier this month.

The company makes several popular drinks, including ginger beer and lemon lime and bitters.