Elton John takes stage at Glastonbury for 'emotional' last UK show

Sir Elton John has taken to the stage at Glastonbury Festival for his last ever UK show.

The 76-year-old star stunned crowds in a striking gold suit and his iconic pink glasses.

The crowd watch Elton John perform on stage during Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival. (Source: Getty)

He performed several of his adored classics including Tiny Dancer, Your Song, Rocket Man, and Bennie and the Jets.

Sir Elton joked to fans: "I never thought I would ever play Glastonbury and here I am."

His Glastonbury show is the last time he will ever perform in the UK.

"It's a very special and emotional night for me because it might be my last show ever in England, so I had better play well, and I had better entertain you.

"You've been standing there so long, and I really appreciate all the outfits and everything," he said.

Fans flocked to social media to praise the singer.

"Killer song after killer song. What a SET. The legacy Elton leaves us is immeasurable," singer Beverley Knight said.

"Elton John is a stunning example of why music education and music opportunities are essential for all children and not just for those whose parents/carers can afford them," another wrote.

Elton John performs on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival. (Source: Associated Press)

During his performance Sir Elton paid tribute to George Michael, who died on December 25, 2016.

“It’s a very special day today. One of Britain’s most fantastic singers, songwriters and artists was George Michael. He was my friend, he was an inspiration, and today would have been his 60th birthday. So I want to dedicate this song to his memory, and all the music he left us with, which is so gorgeous," he said.

"This is for you, George.”

He then belted out a moving rendition of Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me.

A viewer said: "There maybe a tear in my eye now!"

Glastonbury Festival attracts around 200,000 people every year.