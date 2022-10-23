Air Force begin plans to replace two aging VIP transport planes

Source: 1News

Plans are underway to replace two ageing Air Force planes amid breakdown concerns, the chief of the Air Force says.

Air Vice-Marshal Andrew Clark told 1News the Air Force is currently putting together a case for replacing the pair of Boeing 757 aircraft.

It comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hitched a ride from the Queen's funeral in London to New York with the Canadian delegation rather than taking the 757, which is 30 years old.

Former Defence Minister Wayne Mapp has called on the Government to replace the ageing planes used to deliver NZDF equipment and transport VIPs.

"It's just too old. It's like having a 30-year-old car," said Mapp.

Read More

Clark said there were hopes that the fault-prone aircraft could be upgraded with something new or second-hand.

"Everyone wants to operate new stuff. But having said that there's a lot of affection out there amongst our aircrews for some of our oldest aeroplanes," he said.

He says that between employers outside the New Zealand Defence Force offering higher wages and newer aircraft, pilots have been lured away.

"Our remuneration is definitely out of kilter and it's not competitive now with the market outside the NZDF."

Figures obtained by the Act Party show that over the last five years, maintenance on the two planes has cost $70 million.

New ZealandDefenceTransport

Popular Stories

1

Plans for touchless border for Five Eyes citizens

2

Black Ferns to play Wales in RWC quarter final as draw set

3

2 injured, 1 critically, in South Auckland assault

4

Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78

5

US football superstars to be based in Aotearoa for FIFA World Cup

Latest Stories

Stabbing second trauma in months for St Heliers store

Govt under pressure for mandatory pay gap reporting

Jacinda Ardern set to visit Antarctica next week

Black Ferns to play Wales in RWC quarter final as draw set

China’s Xi Jinping holds onto power for historic third term

Related Stories

Plans for touchless border for Five Eyes citizens

New system to let Kiwis pay for train, bus via phone, credit card

Dashcam footage shows frustrated driver moving rail protesters' van

Police warn drivers can be stopped 'anywhere, anytime' on long weekend