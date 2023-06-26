Rugby
1News

'Crossed the line' - ref Ben O'Keeffe on Super Rugby final abuse

By Patrick McKendry, Digital Sport Reporter
4:30pm
Referee Ben O'Keeffe and Chiefs co-captain Sam Cane during the Super Rugby Pacific final at Waikato Stadium.

Referee Ben O'Keeffe and Chiefs co-captain Sam Cane during the Super Rugby Pacific final at Waikato Stadium. (Source: Photosport)

Under-fire referee Ben O’Keeffe has responded to the abuse he received following the Super Rugby Pacific final won by the Crusaders against the Chiefs, saying some fans had “crossed the line”.

He added that he is worried about the direction the game is going in.

The experienced New Zealand match official posted a message on his Instagram page today featuring his reply to the abuse and threats highlighted by 1News yesterday, plus some of the messages he has received – many of which had to be blurred out by this organisation due to their offensive nature.

O’Keeffe, 34, and his two on-field officials were booed by some sections of the Waikato Stadium crowd as they received their finals medals on Saturday night following the Crusaders’ 25-20 victory.

The Chiefs, warned repeatedly by O’Keeffe for their offending in the first half, were penalised 15-8 and lost three players to yellow cards.

Among the messages reported by 1News yesterday were threats, and there were more in O’Keeffe’s post today along with a host of misdirected and confused rants.

“Unfortunately, as a union referee at the highest level, I have had to accept and grow accustomed to the post-match vitriol that fans normalise post game,” O’Keeffe wrote.

“It’s a sad reality that it doesn’t affect me anymore, but that doesn’t mean it’s ok.

“I think back to the Europa League Final [football] referee walking through the airport and his family getting chairs thrown at them – I hope my family is never subjected to this but the direction some fans are going now in rugby, I know we are closer than we have ever been.

“This is one of many recent examples when someone has crossed the line towards a match official in Rugby.

Some of the abuse copped on social media by referee Ben O'Keeffe.

Some of the abuse copped on social media by referee Ben O'Keeffe. (Source: 1News)

“Referees are part of the game, and we need support from players and coaches to have the tough conversations privately but to publicly back and support their officials – not criticise. This will change the way the fans treat us.

“Abuse is out there and for anyone going through it right now in any form please understand there is support there, people do love you, there is help available and if all else fails, send me a message and I would be happy to talk with you.

“Let’s celebrate the season, let’s celebrate what was a great final from the players.

“There were some excellent decisions, and some poor ones that I accept I made and need to improve on – continual growth is something that excites me to be better for the game.

“We need Rugby to be the best game in the world, on and off the field - let’s do it together.”

While many Chiefs fans were angry at the three yellow cards, Anton Lienert-Brown’s for a high tackle on Dallas McLeod has since been ruled to meet a red card threshold, with the Chiefs and All Blacks midfielder due for a video hearing today.

Loose forwards Luke Jacobson and Sam Cane were also sinbinned, the latter for a costly ruck offence late in the game.

Afterwards, Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson recognised the difficulty of refereeing such a high-stakes game, but Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan, while not directly criticising O’Keeffe and his assistants, remained annoyed at a clear forward pass by the Crusaders that was not ruled as such.

McMillan added: "I don't want to bag the referee - the crowd did that at the end of the game. Maybe that says something."

A Super Rugby Pacific statement sent to 1News yesterday read: "The Super Rugby Pacific tournament does not condone in any way the abuse of match officials on any forum and [is] concerned to see some of the comments on social media following the Super Rugby Pacific final.

"Super Rugby Pacific will conduct the usual performance review of the match officials team in the coming days."

RugbyCrusadersChiefs

SHARE ME

More Stories

Scott Robertson wants statues of Crusaders legends at new stadium

Scott Robertson wants statues of Crusaders legends at new stadium

Triumphant and departing Crusaders coach calls for new Christchurch stadium Te Kaha to be focal point for past glories.

11:24am

0:30

'I thought, bravo' - Why Robertson prepared for defeat at end of final

'I thought, bravo' - Why Robertson prepared for defeat at end of final

Crusaders coach ends tenure with remarkable record intact, but Damian McKenzie's late penalty attempt could have changed everything.

Sun, Jun 25

1:17

Analysis: Best yet? Crusaders' grit sends them into seventh heaven

Analysis: Best yet? Crusaders' grit sends them into seventh heaven

Sat, Jun 24

Robertson signs off from Crusaders with trademark breakdancing

Robertson signs off from Crusaders with trademark breakdancing

Sat, Jun 24

0:30

Crusaders silence cowbells to win seventh-straight Super title

Crusaders silence cowbells to win seventh-straight Super title

Sat, Jun 24

Exclusive: Emotional Robertson ready for last Crusaders dance

Exclusive: Emotional Robertson ready for last Crusaders dance

Fri, Jun 23

2:54

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Fans allegedly threatened with machete after Super Rugby final in Hamilton

Fans allegedly threatened with machete after Super Rugby final in Hamilton

Sun, Jun 25

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

Hansen: NRL more interesting than Super Rugby nowadays

Hansen: NRL more interesting than Super Rugby nowadays

Fri, Jun 16

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Southland department store confirms closure

Southland department store confirms closure

18 mins ago

Voice to Parliament: major blow for yes campaign in latest poll

Voice to Parliament: major blow for yes campaign in latest poll

6:01pm

Explosion injures four at Bundaberg Brewery in Queensland

Explosion injures four at Bundaberg Brewery in Queensland

5:41pm

'Unusual for Carterton' - Homicide probe enters second day

0:24

'Unusual for Carterton' - Homicide probe enters second day

5:05pm

First funeral held for victim of NSW wedding bus crash

First funeral held for victim of NSW wedding bus crash

4:53pm

FIFA World Cup: Afghan-Kiwi thrilled to volunteer

2:24

FIFA World Cup: Afghan-Kiwi thrilled to volunteer
1
2
3
4
5
6