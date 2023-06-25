New Zealand
1News

Theatre has a new home in New Zealand's most diverse community

By Simon Mercep, 1News Reporter
5:55pm

It sits at the southern end of Dominion Road, in a corner building once used by the BNZ. As from this weekend, what was once a small centre of commerce has become a cradle of cultural expression, in what may be the country's most diverse community.

Number 1234 Dominion Road is the first official home of Number Three Roskill Theatre - or Number Three, for short.

A small core group of young performers emerged in the suburb over Covid lockdowns. They are Pasifika - Netane Taukiuvea, Lijah Mavaega, Jonjon Tolovae and Nimeti Akatere - and all came through the arts department at Mount Roskill Grammar School. The school gathers students from a neighbourhood where sixty languages are spoken.

In such a melting pot of culture, they say artists have a big job to do.

"In this day and age it's just really important that we connect, and stay connected," says Lijah, a twenty year old from a Samoan family.

"I guess this is 'Flavourtown' in terms of people's ethnicity and culture," says Netane Taukiuvea, a 21 year old of Tongan heritage. "If you want to travel the world but don't have the means to do it, just walk around the streets of Roskill."

The group is keen to expand their cultural reach beyond Pasifika.

"Definitely, absolutely," says Lijah. "To have our brothers and sisters in here? Please!" She adds "When you're let into somebody else's world and somebody else's culture you learn different perspectives on the world."

Number Three write and perform their own stories of life in Mount Roskill, employing music, comedy and drama. An early show, "Love to Say Goodbye", focused on the changing nature of housing, from an emphasis on single family homes to higher density accommodation. A newer production, "Welcome Home" looks at those who will move to the area to live in those new houses.

"There is a lot of heart in our work," says Netane, "Whether that's allowing people to grieve and say goodbye to the community that they knew, or making sure that people feel welcomed and accepted into a new community."

Number Three takes its art out into the community. They have performed in backyards, and on the sports field at the local May Road Primary School. Their name comes from their use of a backyard at a local state house, used in filming the 2006 film Number Two.

The new theatre on Dominion Road offers them something they've had to do without - a home base from which to create, craft and rehearse their work.

"It means somebody's a step closer to their dream, having this resource here," says Lijah. "It could be someone just needs a space to dance, or have room to sing their lungs out, or get an idea out and put in on a piece of paper to share it."

A Trust is guiding them on their artistic journey. Trustee John Leach says initial funding came from the Ministry of Social Development, and since then a grant from the Ministry of Culture and Heritage means the quartet can work fulltime, for another year or so at least. The Trust continues to investigate more sources of revenue.

Leach says the Trust believes Number Three's work is vital.

"I think a company inside a neighbourhood can provide leadership for a community in an artistic way, as much as a sports team can provide leadership," he says. "We need to value that and develop opportunities for our young people to provide that leadership for us."

He says the payoff is huge. "It's a more cohesive and enjoyable society where our young people can flourish, and where our artistic young people can make a living out of that, a real go, and make a contribution back to us."

For most of this year the theatre space will be devoted to workshops, but the group says the odd "pop up" show is on the cards.

New ZealandArts and CultureAucklandMoana Pasifika

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man dies after police arrest at Auckland intersection

Man dies after police arrest at Auckland intersection

Callers advised that a man was walking on the road and had been attempting to open the doors of cars stopped at the intersection, police said.

9:50am

Body found on Orewa beach after man didn't return from dinghy trip

Body found on Orewa beach after man didn't return from dinghy trip

Police were called to Orewa Beach at around 2.30pm yesterday afternoon after the man didn't return to shore.

7:50am

New study breaks down why Pacific patients' are high users of EDs

New study breaks down why Pacific patients' are high users of EDs

Sat, Jun 24

Air NZ flight to Chicago turns around after fuel issue

Air NZ flight to Chicago turns around after fuel issue

Sat, Jun 24

Some Aucklanders still in limbo months after devastating floods

Some Aucklanders still in limbo months after devastating floods

Sat, Jun 24

Building evacuated, roads closed after 'chemical' smell in Akl CBD

Building evacuated, roads closed after 'chemical' smell in Akl CBD

Fri, Jun 23

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

8:13pm

Latest

Popular

23 mins ago

Russian rebel's exile ends revolt, leaves questions about Putin's power

2:11

Russian rebel's exile ends revolt, leaves questions about Putin's power

5:55pm

Theatre has a new home in New Zealand's most diverse community

1:56

Theatre has a new home in New Zealand's most diverse community

5:29pm

Librarians train to fight book bans at Chicago conference

Librarians train to fight book bans at Chicago conference

4:50pm

Statistics Minister unsure 90% census target will be hit

23:09

Statistics Minister unsure 90% census target will be hit

4:19pm

National boasts huge funding advantage in election

2:08

National boasts huge funding advantage in election

3:30pm

Homicide probe underway after body found in rural Wairarapa

0:20

Homicide probe underway after body found in rural Wairarapa
1
2
3
4
5
6