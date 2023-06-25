Theatre has a new home in New Zealand's most diverse community

It sits at the southern end of Dominion Road, in a corner building once used by the BNZ. As from this weekend, what was once a small centre of commerce has become a cradle of cultural expression, in what may be the country's most diverse community.

Number 1234 Dominion Road is the first official home of Number Three Roskill Theatre - or Number Three, for short.

A small core group of young performers emerged in the suburb over Covid lockdowns. They are Pasifika - Netane Taukiuvea, Lijah Mavaega, Jonjon Tolovae and Nimeti Akatere - and all came through the arts department at Mount Roskill Grammar School. The school gathers students from a neighbourhood where sixty languages are spoken.

In such a melting pot of culture, they say artists have a big job to do.

"In this day and age it's just really important that we connect, and stay connected," says Lijah, a twenty year old from a Samoan family.

"I guess this is 'Flavourtown' in terms of people's ethnicity and culture," says Netane Taukiuvea, a 21 year old of Tongan heritage. "If you want to travel the world but don't have the means to do it, just walk around the streets of Roskill."

The group is keen to expand their cultural reach beyond Pasifika.

"Definitely, absolutely," says Lijah. "To have our brothers and sisters in here? Please!" She adds "When you're let into somebody else's world and somebody else's culture you learn different perspectives on the world."

Number Three write and perform their own stories of life in Mount Roskill, employing music, comedy and drama. An early show, "Love to Say Goodbye", focused on the changing nature of housing, from an emphasis on single family homes to higher density accommodation. A newer production, "Welcome Home" looks at those who will move to the area to live in those new houses.

"There is a lot of heart in our work," says Netane, "Whether that's allowing people to grieve and say goodbye to the community that they knew, or making sure that people feel welcomed and accepted into a new community."

Number Three takes its art out into the community. They have performed in backyards, and on the sports field at the local May Road Primary School. Their name comes from their use of a backyard at a local state house, used in filming the 2006 film Number Two.

The new theatre on Dominion Road offers them something they've had to do without - a home base from which to create, craft and rehearse their work.

"It means somebody's a step closer to their dream, having this resource here," says Lijah. "It could be someone just needs a space to dance, or have room to sing their lungs out, or get an idea out and put in on a piece of paper to share it."

A Trust is guiding them on their artistic journey. Trustee John Leach says initial funding came from the Ministry of Social Development, and since then a grant from the Ministry of Culture and Heritage means the quartet can work fulltime, for another year or so at least. The Trust continues to investigate more sources of revenue.

Leach says the Trust believes Number Three's work is vital.

"I think a company inside a neighbourhood can provide leadership for a community in an artistic way, as much as a sports team can provide leadership," he says. "We need to value that and develop opportunities for our young people to provide that leadership for us."

He says the payoff is huge. "It's a more cohesive and enjoyable society where our young people can flourish, and where our artistic young people can make a living out of that, a real go, and make a contribution back to us."

For most of this year the theatre space will be devoted to workshops, but the group says the odd "pop up" show is on the cards.