NZ U20s fight back to beat Wales in first game of World Championships

10:20am
Players from the NZ under-20s react to the final whistle after holding off Wales in Paarl.

Players from the NZ under-20s react to the final whistle after holding off Wales in Paarl. (Source: Photosport)

The New Zealand Under-20s have fought back from a big halftime deficit to beat Wales 27-26 in the World Rugby U20 championships in South Africa overnight.

New Zealand trailed 19-5 in Paarl despite a promising start but rallied in the second half to hold off a team that failed to win a game in the recent U20 Six Nations.

The Baby Blacks, who drew a warm-up series 1-1 with Australia, face a difficult challenge against France next late on Thursday night NZT. France beat Wales 67-16 in the Six Nations.

New Zealand made a clinical start when All Blacks Sevens wing Caleb Tangitau crossed in the seventh minute on the right wing but suffered for a lack of accuracy for the rest of the half as Wales made the most of a stiff breeze and enjoyed two-thirds of possession and territory.

The Welsh replied with a try for hooker Lewis Lloyd from a lineout drive, with first-five Dan Edwards scoring next from a similar phase.

Lloyd was denied a second by loose forward Peter Lakai before Lakai’s opposite Morgan Morse had New Zealand reeling at 19-5.

The Kiwis responded in the second half when Crusaders halfback Noah Hotham put Wales under pressure with a box kick and franchise teammate Macca Springer scored from an overlap to close the gap to 19-10.

Openside Sam Hainsworth-Fa’aofo, making the most of an increase in possession for his team, crossed near the posts to reduce the deficit to 19-17 and a penalty from close range to Harry Godfrey put New Zealand ahead 20-19 in the 55th minute.

A Che Clark try from a Taha Kemara cross-kick, tapped back by Springer, put New Zealand further ahead, with Kemara kicking what would be a crucial sideline conversion.

A lineout drive following the sinbinning of prop Gabe Robinson narrowed the gap, with Dan Edwards’ conversion setting up an exciting finish.

New Zealand U20: 27 (Caleb Tangitau, Macca Springer, Sam Hainsworth-Fa’aofo, Che Clark tries; Taha Kemara 2 con, Harry Godfrey pen)

Wales U20: 26 (Lewis Lloyd, Dan Edwards, Morgan Morse, Sam Scarfe tries; Dan Edwards 3 con)

HT: 5-19

