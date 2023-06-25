Politics
AAP / 1News

National boasts huge funding advantage in election

42 mins ago
Christopher Luxon.

Christopher Luxon. (Source: 1News)

National Party members have been in great spirits at their conference in Wellington, 16 weeks out from an election they believe will change the government.

The conservative faithful converged on the capital on Saturday for the party's largest gathering of an election year. After the wreckage of its 2020 election result, National has rebuilt its standing among New Zealanders to sit neck-and-neck in the polls with Labour.

While the polls are tight, National has one huge advantage - money.

National netted $5.1 million in big donations last year, more than 12 times Labour's haul of $419,364. The funding is a record in New Zealand politics.

National leader Christopher Luxon said the party was also breaking records for donations below the disclosable threshold.

"I'm really proud of the fact we're also having record numbers of small donors," he said.

"It says to us, whether you're a small or a large donor, people understand that this country needs to change a direction and they want to get behind what we're doing."

The disparity continues this year.

National has banked 17 donations above the $20,000 threshold, worth more than $800,000, while Labour has declared $458,000, mostly from unions.

Labour is so concerned by the shortfall it is attempting to fundraise on the back of National's imposing totals.

Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis at the 2023 Labour Congress.

Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis at the 2023 Labour Congress. (Source: Getty)

In an email to supporters, Labour campaign manager Hayden Munro said the scenario was "what I was afraid of".

"The opposition are using their millions to bombard Kiwis with ads and their 'war chest' is in no danger of drying up," he said.

"We need to take action now or we're in real danger of being drowned out."

At the conference, president Sylvia Wood revealed National had been spending the funds on ads, staff and research.

Her annual report showed the party had almost doubled its full-time staff, hiring a campaign team well ahead of time and "procuring expert digital support".

Wood also gloated about a "cutting-edge canvassing technology" and a "significant paid media campaign" ahead of the campaign proper, when election spending caps kick in.

National Party president Sylvia Wood.

National Party president Sylvia Wood. (Source: 1News)

While the polls are tight, the mood was bright in Wellington's Michael Fowler Centre, where National deputy leader and finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis delivered the keynote address without mentioning Labour.

"We are not here to be negative and attack or to get dragged down," she said.

"It's about New Zealand. 

"It's not about other political parties. 

"It's about what National will do for New Zealand to fix the broken economy and get back on track."

Wills did however mention Australia, saying National "won't accept a future where being aspirational means moving to Australia".

"You can vote for policies that will push more and more of our kids to become citizens in Australia or for a National party that will fight to ensure this is a country our kids can live their dreams in," she said.

New ZealandPolitics

SHARE ME

More Stories

Statistics Minister unsure 90% census target will be hit

Statistics Minister unsure 90% census target will be hit

The return rates for forms are particularly low for Māori and Pasifika, despite a promise to improve after the botched 2018 census.

11 mins ago

23:09

Te Tai Hauāuru: A three-way race for the Māori seat

Te Tai Hauāuru: A three-way race for the Māori seat

National's Harete Hipango suggested the tides are turning and that “the National Party waka is on the water in Te Tai Hauāuru”.

1:31pm

7:13

National promises limits on judge discretion in sentencing

National promises limits on judge discretion in sentencing

12:30pm

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins trading exports against diplomacy in China

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins trading exports against diplomacy in China

7:00am

Push for 'strong Green vote' in south at campaign launch

Push for 'strong Green vote' in south at campaign launch

7:35pm

Nicola Willis warns against 'envy' politics in cost-of-living address

Nicola Willis warns against 'envy' politics in cost-of-living address

Sat, Jun 24

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

8:13pm

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Statistics Minister unsure 90% census target will be hit

23:09

Statistics Minister unsure 90% census target will be hit

42 mins ago

National boasts huge funding advantage in election

2:08

National boasts huge funding advantage in election

3:30pm

Homicide probe underway after body found in rural Wairarapa

Homicide probe underway after body found in rural Wairarapa

3:18pm

Super Rugby final referee suffers social media abuse, threats

Super Rugby final referee suffers social media abuse, threats

3:06pm

Former passengers of ill-fated Titan recall their experiences

2:16

Former passengers of ill-fated Titan recall their experiences

2:36pm

Health is wealth: Ngāi Tahu chief exec explains its philosophy

10:16

Health is wealth: Ngāi Tahu chief exec explains its philosophy
1
2
3
4
5
6