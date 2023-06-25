New Zealand
1News

Fans allegedly threatened with machete after Super Rugby final in Hamilton

10:10am

(Source: 1News)

Four young people were allegedly threatened with a machete after last night's Super Rugby final amid a spate of aggravated robberies across Hamilton, police say.

According to police, the youths were leaving the game between the Chiefs and Crusaders at FMG Stadium Waikato at around 9pm when they were threatened by two offenders armed with a machete and wearing balaclavas.

They stole a cell phone, police alleged.

The incident came amid two others on the same night.

"At 9.10pm, a similar incident took place in Pukete, and another cellphone was [allegedly] stolen," police said.

"At 6.05pm, police received a report that a group of youths in a maroon car [allegedly] had threatened a teenage male in Pukete, and stolen his cellphone and a jacket. The youths were reported to be armed with a weapon and wearing balaclavas."

Following the incidents, police said it took "urgent action", arresting three people who were allegedly involved.

The three youths are set to appear before the Hamilton Youth Court, charged with aggravated robberies.

