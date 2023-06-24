SH2, SH35 closed near Gisborne as floods strike region

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence said State Highways 2 and 35 have been closed north of Gisborne as flooding and slips strike the region.

In a Facebook post late this morning the agency said the major closures were on SH2 between Matawi and Ormond, and SH35 between Gisborne and Ruatoria.

At present, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence said 73 roads were damaged or closed, with contractors inspecting them at present.

Unfortunately, more rain is forecast in areas that do not need it. 🥺



The bigger the bars 📊, the bigger the forecast rain amount.



Given the wet ground & additional rain, landslips & flooding are possible. Particularly where the greatest rainfall occurs. pic.twitter.com/OGKl0cuFWY — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 23, 2023

Gisborne residents are being asked to reduce their water use, with heavy rain in the region bringing its wastewater system to capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement this morning, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence Controller David Wilson said the city's pipes are overwhelmed with a "high" volume of water, thanks to high tide in the region.

Residents are being asked not to flush toilets or do any loads of washing until later on today - “To avoid overflow of sewage into private properties".

The region is currently being bombarded by heavy rain and is currently under a red heavy rain warning which has caused roads to close due to slips.

MetService this morning tweeted that the region has received so much rainfall in the last seven days, "it is well above our colour scale!"

The highest accumulations were 479.6mm at Raukumara, 440.5mm at Mata Bridge and 430.8mm at Puketawa, MetService's colour-based scale maxing out at around 200mm.

7 days of rainfall



Tairāwhiti/Gisborne received so much it is well above our colour scale!



Highest accumulations were in the ranges

479.6mm at Raukumara

440.5mm at Mata Bridge

430.8mm at Puketawa



Coastal areas were also very wet

236mm at Tolaga Bay

214.3mm at Gisborne Airport pic.twitter.com/02K5tX8haA — MetService (@MetService) June 23, 2023

Wilson said that while less rain fell overnight, the sustained downpour has made saturation levels in the soil very high.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re asking everyone to prepare for more rain to come today and please stay off our roads as they are very fragile.

“We’ve had more slips around Whataupoko overnight, and concrete bollards have been installed to stabilise some sections.

“If you’re on a hilly section, please check your land and contact us if you notice any cracks, creaking noises, doors sticking in your home or retaining walls leaning.”

As of 11am, 35 families were sheltering in evacuation centres.