Push for 'strong Green vote' in south at campaign launch

Co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw are joining Green Party faithful in Dunedin today for the launch of the party's campaign for the Dunedin and Taieri electorates.

Scott Willis, who came third to Labour's Ingrid Leary and National's Liam Kernaghan in 2020, will again be contesting the Taieri seat.

Former Otago University Students' Association president Francisco Hernandez is standing in Dunedin.

The pair were 12th and 17th on the party's list, respectively.

The campaign launch will be held at Age Concern this afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davidson and Shaw will also visit Waitati to see portable renewable energy generator Powercrate in action, and also meet members of the Protect Otago Action Group, who were campaigning against proposed cuts at the University of Otago.

Hernandez said having the party's co-leaders attending the campaign launch was a boost for the candidates.

"Their presence reflects the strong interest the Green Party has in our city and our region. We have been a strong voice for local issues - whether it's against cuts to local services or for stronger climate action to protect South Dunedin.

"Their presence will amplify our message for the campaign launch."

Willis said the election came at a critical time for the south.

"This time round we really need a strong Green vote in the south," he said.

"We need a strong voice on the hospital build and our health services; for all whānau living in cold, damp mouldy homes; for our tertiary education - our University and Te Pukenga.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We need a strong voice and forward thinking for South Dunedin and our rural and energy sectors, for decarbonising to deliver climate justice.

"We need more Green MPs to shape the next government and to represent the things that matter."

rnz.co.nz