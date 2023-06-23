South Korean mum accused of killing babies, keeping bodies in freezer

South Korean police have requested an arrest warrant for a woman accused of killing two of her newborns and keeping their bodies in her freezer for years.

The woman admitted killing the babies to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police and said she did it because she faced financial difficulties in caring for her three other children.

The newborns were only a day old when they died, a police official said.

Police allege she strangled her fourth child, a girl, the day after giving birth in November 2018. She is accused of doing the same to her fifth child, a boy born in November 2019. Both bodies were put in the freezer of her home.

Her husband said he had been told the two children were aborted and did not know about the alleged murders, according to police.

The case came to light after the government's Board of Audit and Inspection found in May that the babies' births were never officially registered, despite there being birth records in the hospital.

The board then notified Suwon City Hall, which requested a police investigation following the mother's refusal of an on-site inspection.

On June 21, the police conducted a search and seizure operation in the woman's home, during which she confessed to the murders, police said.

The woman is due to attend an arrest warrant hearing today.