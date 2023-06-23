World
South Korean mum accused of killing babies, keeping bodies in freezer

3:55pm

South Korean police have requested an arrest warrant for a woman accused of killing two of her newborns and keeping their bodies in her freezer for years.

The woman admitted killing the babies to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police and said she did it because she faced financial difficulties in caring for her three other children.

The newborns were only a day old when they died, a police official said.

Police allege she strangled her fourth child, a girl, the day after giving birth in November 2018. She is accused of doing the same to her fifth child, a boy born in November 2019. Both bodies were put in the freezer of her home.

Her husband said he had been told the two children were aborted and did not know about the alleged murders, according to police.

The case came to light after the government's Board of Audit and Inspection found in May that the babies' births were never officially registered, despite there being birth records in the hospital.

The board then notified Suwon City Hall, which requested a police investigation following the mother's refusal of an on-site inspection.

On June 21, the police conducted a search and seizure operation in the woman's home, during which she confessed to the murders, police said.

The woman is due to attend an arrest warrant hearing today.

Red flags before Aus woman's brutal killing by partner

Biden defends calling Chinese leader Xi a 'dictator'

'Ridiculous' claim of 'winky face' note dismissed in Aus murder case

Dying Australian pedophile priest admits abusing 72nd victim

Tiger King star Doc Antle convicted of wildlife trafficking

Alleged US festival shooter was high on psychedelic mushrooms

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Exclusive: Wesley College abuse survivor breaks silence

Inside Parliament: Please accept my resignation

Vern Cotter set to replace Leon MacDonald as new Blues coach

Shelters prepared as Tairāwhiti braces for more heavy rain

US man gets 45 years for murder, rape of 80-year-old invalid

Exclusive: Emotional Robertson ready for last Crusaders dance

South Korean mum accused of killing babies, keeping bodies in freezer

