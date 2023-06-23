Skipper convicted in Raglan boat capsize that caused serious injury

The skipper of a boat that capsized at Raglan late last year, causing one serious injury, has been convicted of causing “unnecessary danger” under the Maritime Transport Act.

Maurice Kyle Johnson appeared in the Hamilton District Court this week over the boating mishap at Raglan’s Manu Bay on December 11, 2022.

While attempting to manoeuvre out of Manu Bay, the boat entered breaking surf which caused it to lift to an almost vertical position. One occupant was thrown from the boat at that time.

The boat then overturned at the next wave, temporarily trapping Johnson and one passenger in an air bubble in the vessel’s cabin.

All three occupants managed to inflate their life jackets and get back to shore, while the vessel ran aground on rocks and was badly damaged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Waikato Regional Council took the case as part of its maritime safety role.

Regional Compliance Manager Patrick Lynch said the incident could have easily resulted in three fatalities.

“Coastguard records indicate Mr Johnson has put in at Manu Bay 154 times previously, so he is clearly very experienced, but this incident shows that complacency can have dire results in a maritime setting.”

A fine of $900 was imposed by Judge Paul Geoghegan after a guilty plea. The judge also acknowledged a $1000 donation to the Raglan Coastguard made by Johnson.