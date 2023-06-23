New Zealand
Luxury goods seized in $60m Auckland drug, money laundering ring

12:21pm
Watches and cash seized in Operation Chartruese.

Watches and cash seized in Operation Chartruese. (Source: Supplied)

Four people have been arrested and vehicles, jewellery, ammunition, and cash worth around $1 million have been seized after police uncovered an alleged drug and money laundering operation.

Operation Chartruese was a six month investigation targeting an organised criminal group alleged to have been involved in the importation, sale and supply of methamphetamine and MDMA as well as precursor chemicals and the laundering of the money generated.

Yesterday police executed 20 search warrants across Auckland's Henderson, Albany, Dairy Flat, Te Atatū, Auckland City, Mt Roskill, Massey, Forest Hill, Riverhead, Ranui, Morningside and Bayview.

Eight vehicles, two jet skis on trailers, 19 watches, ammunition, shotgun cartridges, imitation firearms, a Kimar pistol, 3.5kg of methamphetamine, and about $100,000 in cash was seized.

Cars and jet skis seized in Operation Chartruese.

Cars and jet skis seized in Operation Chartruese. (Source: Supplied)

Four men between the ages of 37 and 47 are facing charges that include participating in organised crime groups, importing methamphetamine, MDMA and precursors, supplying methamphetamine, MDMA and precursors and money laundering.

All four will appear in the North Shore District Court today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Dunhill said: "This is a considerable seizure with more than eight million doses of harm taken off the streets."

"A significant syndicate has had its supply chain disrupted and it again highlights the determination of law enforcement to keep New Zealanders safe from the harm associated with methamphetamine."

"These alleged offenders have also profited from laundering funds overseas that were believed to be generated from criminal offending and was illegally gained."

