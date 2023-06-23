New Zealand
1News

Loafers Lodge fire: Name suppression continues for accused arsonist

By Laura Frykberg, 1News Reporter
50 mins ago
Loafers Lodge in Wellington.

Loafers Lodge in Wellington. (Source: 1News)

The man accused of starting the deadly Loafers Lodge fire has been remanded in custody until August 18.

At the High Court in Wellington this morning, the court heard the 48-year-old's name suppression would continue until then.

Any further application of name suppression would need to be made by his lawyer before that August date.

The judge also proposed a trial date for August next year.

Five people were killed in the Loafers Lodge fire in May, many of them vulnerable people.

The defendant, who was not present in court today, is facing five counts of murder.

New ZealandWellingtonCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Kaikohe manslaughter accused has name suppression lifted

Kaikohe manslaughter accused has name suppression lifted

Terrance Kiro is facing manslaughter, burglary and aggravated assault charges over Linda Woods' death.

10:09am

Rangiora dismembering: Man denies murdering Richard Leman

Rangiora dismembering: Man denies murdering Richard Leman

Leman was found dead in the boot of his car at a Rangiora address on April 17.

10:08am

Head Hunters targeted in West Auckland search warrants

Head Hunters targeted in West Auckland search warrants

8:29am

0:26

Exclusive: More allegations of inappropriate conduct by Oranga Tamariki staff

Exclusive: More allegations of inappropriate conduct by Oranga Tamariki staff

8:32pm

2:21

Dozens of native trees 'cut and dumped' near Tongariro

Dozens of native trees 'cut and dumped' near Tongariro

5:32pm

4:19

Auckland makes top 10 in world's most liveable cities index

Auckland makes top 10 in world's most liveable cities index

1:16pm

More Stories

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

Sat, Jun 17

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Sat, Jun 10

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Thu, May 25

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

Exclusive: Wesley College abuse survivor breaks silence

IN-DEPTH

Exclusive: Wesley College abuse survivor breaks silence

Sun, Mar 12

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Watch: Orcas attack two race yachts near Gibraltar

1:22

Watch: Orcas attack two race yachts near Gibraltar

27 mins ago

Musk throws down cage match gauntlet, Zuckerberg accepts

Musk throws down cage match gauntlet, Zuckerberg accepts

34 mins ago

Kiwi golfer fulfils promise to dad with Special Olympics gold

Kiwi golfer fulfils promise to dad with Special Olympics gold

49 mins ago

Biden defends calling Chinese leader Xi a 'dictator'

Biden defends calling Chinese leader Xi a 'dictator'

50 mins ago

Loafers Lodge fire: Name suppression continues for accused arsonist

Loafers Lodge fire: Name suppression continues for accused arsonist

10:09am

Kaikohe manslaughter accused has name suppression lifted

Kaikohe manslaughter accused has name suppression lifted
1
2
3
4
5
6