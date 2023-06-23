Loafers Lodge fire: Name suppression continues for accused arsonist

The man accused of starting the deadly Loafers Lodge fire has been remanded in custody until August 18.

At the High Court in Wellington this morning, the court heard the 48-year-old's name suppression would continue until then.

Any further application of name suppression would need to be made by his lawyer before that August date.

The judge also proposed a trial date for August next year.

Five people were killed in the Loafers Lodge fire in May, many of them vulnerable people.

The defendant, who was not present in court today, is facing five counts of murder.