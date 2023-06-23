Leger-Walker family give back to basketball with family academy

On top of college commitments, international duty and preparing for the WNBA, Charlisse Leger-Walker and her sisters' top priority is their community.

Despite the hectic schedules they all have, whenever they are back home together their quality time is used to help train Waikato juniors.

“It’s a way for our family to give back to basketball,” Charlisse said.

“We all have a lot of experience and knowledge and just different things we've had in our basketball careers.”

Charlisse, along with sisters Tannika and Krystal as well as mum Leanne, run Basketball Secrets – their very own academy.

Leanne said the programme is just as much for her daughters as it is for the students.

“I think it’s important for them as role models for them to be available when they can so that kids see that it's tangible,” she said.

“We started with 20 kids three or for years ago and now we have 75.”

All four of them have worn the black singlet; Tannika at age level and the other three for the Tall Ferns.

Krystal and Charlisse returned from Europe days ago from a Tall Ferns tour and managed to fit in a session before setting off again for next week's Asia Cup in Australia.

The busy schedules mean when they do have a chance to be at the academy, they make the most of it.

“Seeing some of these kids, they look up to us and watch us play,” Krystal said.

“We see them around and I've played with some of their older siblings. It's just cool to give back to the community.”