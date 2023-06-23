Heavy rain to batter parts of NZ, flooding expected in Gisborne

Tairāwhiti has been cut off after a night of wild weather and more heavy rain is expected to hit this afternoon.

Parts of State Highway 2 remain closed and a state of emergency was declared for the region yesterday.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said residents should not travel if they don't need to.

"I'm sure everyone in Tairāwhiti slept with one eye open, it's eased down a little bit this morning but this is what MetService told us will happen — it will ease out a little bit this morning and then around lunchtime it's going to pick up and we're expecting the heaviest rain later this afternoon.

"We shouldn't be lulled into a false sense that the rain has stopped, it will pick up later today."

Stoltz said landslides and surface flooding are both being looked at.

Heavy rain is expected to batter parts of the country today and over the weekend. (Source: MetService)

"We are worried about landslides. We are checking our river levels, we're keeping a close eye on those and we will be communicating with our community so that they have up to date information to stay safe."

Also speaking to Breakfast this morning, MetService meteorologist John Law said a red heavy rain warning for Tairāwhiti is set to continue into the weekend.

"Over the northern parts of Tairāwhiti, north of Tolaga Bay could find as much as 200-260mm of rainfall, that's on top of the rain we've already had."

Law said he urges people to keep in touch with their regional council and stay up to date with the latest forecasts.

He said people should be aware of slips and surface flooding.

An orange heavy rain warning is also in place for the Ruahine Range, Kaweka Forest Park, part of Hawke's Bay, part of the Tasman ranges and part of Marlborough.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Coromandel Peninsula and part of the Bay of Plenty and Hawke's Bay.

MetService said people Gisborne can expect dangerous river conditions and significant flooding.

"Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities."

Those in the Ruahine Range, Kaweka Forest Park, and Hawke's Bay can expect cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

"Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous," MetService said.