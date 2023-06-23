New Zealand
1News

Heavy rain to batter parts of NZ, flooding expected in Gisborne

10:08am

Tairāwhiti has been cut off after a night of wild weather and more heavy rain is expected to hit this afternoon.

Parts of State Highway 2 remain closed and a state of emergency was declared for the region yesterday.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said residents should not travel if they don't need to.

"I'm sure everyone in Tairāwhiti slept with one eye open, it's eased down a little bit this morning but this is what MetService told us will happen — it will ease out a little bit this morning and then around lunchtime it's going to pick up and we're expecting the heaviest rain later this afternoon.

"We shouldn't be lulled into a false sense that the rain has stopped, it will pick up later today."

Stoltz said landslides and surface flooding are both being looked at.

Heavy rain is expected to batter parts of the country today and over the weekend.

Heavy rain is expected to batter parts of the country today and over the weekend. (Source: MetService)

"We are worried about landslides. We are checking our river levels, we're keeping a close eye on those and we will be communicating with our community so that they have up to date information to stay safe."

Also speaking to Breakfast this morning, MetService meteorologist John Law said a red heavy rain warning for Tairāwhiti is set to continue into the weekend.

"Over the northern parts of Tairāwhiti, north of Tolaga Bay could find as much as 200-260mm of rainfall, that's on top of the rain we've already had."

Law said he urges people to keep in touch with their regional council and stay up to date with the latest forecasts.

He said people should be aware of slips and surface flooding.

An orange heavy rain warning is also in place for the Ruahine Range, Kaweka Forest Park, part of Hawke's Bay, part of the Tasman ranges and part of Marlborough.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Coromandel Peninsula and part of the Bay of Plenty and Hawke's Bay.

MetService said people Gisborne can expect dangerous river conditions and significant flooding.

"Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities."

Those in the Ruahine Range, Kaweka Forest Park, and Hawke's Bay can expect cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

"Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous," MetService said.

New ZealandWeather NewsGisborne

SHARE ME

More Stories

No timeline for cyclone-affected Gisborne homes

No timeline for cyclone-affected Gisborne homes

The mayor says there is a "multitude" of issues around insurance and accommodation for those that can't return to their homes.

12:44pm

2:48

Warnings of flooding and slips in 'prolonged' period of rain

Warnings of flooding and slips in 'prolonged' period of rain

Heavy rain warnings are in place for parts of the North Island's east coast as more unsettled weather moves in.

Thu, Jun 22

More heavy rain in store for already saturated Tairāwhiti

More heavy rain in store for already saturated Tairāwhiti

Wed, Jun 21

Already saturated areas in North Island in for heavy rain

Already saturated areas in North Island in for heavy rain

Tue, Jun 20

Heavy rain in store for Tairāwhiti, Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa

Heavy rain in store for Tairāwhiti, Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa

Mon, Jun 19

Thousands of pyjamas donated to keep cyclone-hit communities warm

Thousands of pyjamas donated to keep cyclone-hit communities warm

Sun, Jun 18

2:19

More Stories

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

Sat, Jun 17

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Sat, Jun 10

Heavy rain, possible tornadoes as run of golden weather ends up north

Heavy rain, possible tornadoes as run of golden weather ends up north

Thu, Jun 15

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Thu, May 25

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Watch: Orcas attack two race yachts near Gibraltar

1:22

Watch: Orcas attack two race yachts near Gibraltar

27 mins ago

Musk throws down cage match gauntlet, Zuckerberg accepts

Musk throws down cage match gauntlet, Zuckerberg accepts

34 mins ago

Kiwi golfer fulfils promise to dad with Special Olympics gold

Kiwi golfer fulfils promise to dad with Special Olympics gold

49 mins ago

Biden defends calling Chinese leader Xi a 'dictator'

Biden defends calling Chinese leader Xi a 'dictator'

50 mins ago

Loafers Lodge fire: Name suppression continues for accused arsonist

Loafers Lodge fire: Name suppression continues for accused arsonist

10:09am

Kaikohe manslaughter accused has name suppression lifted

Kaikohe manslaughter accused has name suppression lifted
1
2
3
4
5
6