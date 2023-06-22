Football
FIFA taking racism claims seriously, yet to launch investigation

By Victor Waters, 1News Sport Reporter
10:20am
The All Whites confront a Qatari player during their friendly in Vienna, Austria.

The All Whites confront a Qatari player during their friendly in Vienna, Austria. (Source: Photosport)

FIFA say they're taking the alleged racist incident in the All Whites and Qatar game seriously but hasn't begun an investigation yet.

Football's governing body says it's still gathering and reviewing information from players, coaches and officials at Monday's friendly which made world headlines.

FIFA has told 1News should an investigation be launched following the current review, an outcome could take weeks or even months.

The organisation says it's limited to what it can say about the current situation and likened the situation to an active court case.

New Zealand's players claimed defender Michael Boxall was the subject of a racial slur from Qatar's Yusuf Abdurisag just before halftime in their friendly match played in Austria.

When officials took no action, the New Zealand players abandoned the game.

Qatar football has since defended its player, saying he was the victim and had been racially abused by New Zealand players.

"Yusuf stressed that no racial or discriminatory language was used or directed towards the player of the New Zealand team."

"Yusuf stressed that, in fact, he himself was racially abused during the match," it said.

The association went on to say it stands against racism in football.

"The experience of racism should never be trivialised and remains a serious problem within the game.

"The QFA encourages the international football community to do more to tackle racism and discrimination on and off the pitch."

New Zealand Football told 1News it fully refutes the allegations and stands by its players.

