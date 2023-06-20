New Zealand
1News

All Whites game abandoned at halftime following 'racial abuse'

38 mins ago

The All Whites have refused to play out the rest of their match against Qatar following claims an opposition player racially abused a Kiwi defender.

In a statement, New Zealand Football said Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall was "racially abused" by a Qatari player in the first half of the game.

The two teams met in Vienna for a friendly, with the alleged incident taking place at around the 40th minute.

After play was stopped for a free kick, a commotion could be seen on the pitch, with the two teams pushing and shoving each other.

A New Zealand player can be heard yelling: "That's racist".

New Zealand decided not to go ahead with play at the break in Vienna, saying no official action was taken on the pitch to stop the abuse.

"Michael Boxall was racially abused during the first half of the game by a Qatari player," the team said on Twitter.

"No official action was taken, so the team have agreed not to come out for the second half of the match."

New Zealand was up 1-0 against last year's world cup hosts.

